India, South Africa: How the teams stack up

Rajneesh Gupta checks out the numbers for Virat and Faf and their boys.

IMAGE: India's Captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

India have never won a Test series in South Africa, but Virat Kohli's team will go into the three Test series, which begins in Capte Town on Friday, January 5, high on confidence, having won their last nine Test series in a row, including victories in the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Leading India's charge will be Virat Kohli who has been on a golden run with the bat. In the last series against Sri Lanka, he finished with 610 runs, hitting a century in each of the three Tests, including two double hundreds in a row.

The Indian captain has played just two Tests in South Africa. In 2013-2014 he scored a century and a fifty.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's recent poor run at home won't be a concern if one considers his impressive record overseas and also in South Africa.

Rahane averages 53 outside India and that average is even higher in South Africa -- 69.67 for a tally of 209 runs in two Tests.

Batting pivot Cheteshwar Pujara also enjoys a healthy record in South Africa having done well on his previous two tours.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay will be keen to improve their below par figures though.

India's No 1 spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is yet to pick a wicket in South Africa, having played just one Test in that country.

His spin partner Ravindra Jadeja took 6 wickets in the only Test he played there.

Ishant Sharma has visited the African twice, taking 7 wickets in 2010-2011 and 5 in 2013-2014.

Mohammed Shami, who played two Tests on India's last tour to South Africa, has 6 wickets at a strike rate of 75.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav are yet to play in that country while Jasprit Bumrah is yet to make his Test debut.





Check out the Indian team's Test career records and their performance against South Africa:

Virat Kohli

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 63 5,268 243 53.75 20 15 0 0/0 - - 0 0 60 Outside India 31 2,347 200 45.13 10 5 0 0/3 - - 0 0 26 vs South Africa 6 472 119 47.20 1 2 0 0/0 - - 0 0 4 in South Africa 2 272 119 68.00 1 1 0 0/18 - - 0 0 1

Ajinkya Rahane

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 43 2,826 188 44.15 9 12 - - - - - - 57 Outside India 24 1,817 147 53.44 6 9 - - - - - - 27 vs South Africa 6 475 127 59.38 2 2 - - - - - - 10 in South Africa 2 209 96 69.67 0 2 - - - - - - 0

Ravichandran Ashwin

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 55 2,055 124 31.14 4 11 304 7/59 25.45 52.82 26 7 21 Outside India 20 863 118 31.96 2 4 84 7/83 31.75 59.99 6 1 8 vs South Africa 5 119 56 23.80 0 1 31 7/66 14.61 40.00 4 1 2 in South Africa 1 18 11* 18.00 0 0 0 0/25 - - 0 0 1

Shikhar Dhawan

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 28 2,014 190 43.78 6 5 0 0/0 - - 0 0 24 Outside India 18 1,411 190 45.52 5 3 0 0/0 - - 0 0 21 vs South Africa 6 226 45* 22.60 0 0 0 0/9 - - 0 0 1 in South Africa 2 76 29 19.00 0 0 - - - - - - 1

Ravindra Jadeja

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 35 1,176 90 29.40 0 8 165 7/48 23.74 61.22 9 1 28 Outside India 10 374 70* 24.93 0 2 34 6/138 36.82 78.56 2 0 11 vs South Africa 5 117 38 16.71 0 0 29 6/138 13.90 42.03 3 0 6 in South Africa 1 8 8 4.00 0 0 6 6/138 25.67 62.33 1 0 1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 19 451 63* 20.50 0 3 53 6/82 27.19 55.58 4 0 6 Outside India 8 297 63* 27.00 0 3 26 6/82 28.19 59.19 3 0 1 vs South Africa 0 in South Africa 0

Mohammed Shami

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 27 326 51* 14.82 0 1 95 5/47 30.78 54.03 2 0 6 Outside India 17 228 51* 15.20 0 1 57 5/112 34.70 58.02 1 0 2 vs South Africa 2 6 4 2.00 0 0 6 3/107 43.83 75.00 0 0 0 in South Africa 2 6 4 2.00 0 0 6 3/107 43.83 75.00 0 0 0

Hardik Pandya

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 3 178 108 59.33 1 1 4 2/31 23.75 48.00 0 0 4 Outside India 3 178 108 59.33 1 1 4 2/31 23.75 48.00 0 0 4 vs South Africa 0 in South Africa 0

Parthiv Patel

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches/Stumpings Overall 23 878 71 33.77 0 6 - - - - - - 52/10 Outside India 12 357 69 25.50 0 3 - - - - - - 28/5 vs South Africa 0 in South Africa 0

Cheteshwar Pujara

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 54 4,396 206* 52.96 14 16 0 0/2 - - 0 0 39 Outside India 21 1,310 153 38.53 4 3 - - - - - - 23 vs South Africa 8 513 153 39.46 1 2 0 0/2 - - 0 0 9 in South Africa 4 311 153 44.43 1 1 - - - - - - 6

K L Rahul

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 21 1,428 199 44.63 4 10 - - - - - - 26 Outside India 10 634 158 42.27 3 3 - - - - - - 18 vs South Africa 0 in South Africa 0

Wriddhiman Saha

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches/Stumpings Overall 31 1,156 117 32.11 3 5 - - - - - - 65/10 Outside India 13 552 104 32.47 1 3 - - - - - - 26/7 vs South Africa 5 119 36 17.00 0 0 - - - - - - 5/ 2 in South Africa 0

Ishant Sharma

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 79 558 31* 8.45 0 0 226 7/74 36.55 67.19 7 1 16 Outside India 47 403 31* 8.57 0 0 146 7/74 37.56 64.62 6 1 7 vs South Africa 11 49 23 5.44 0 0 21 4/79 51.14 96.62 0 0 2 in South Africa 5 34 23 4.25 0 0 12 4/79 54.17 91.33 0 0 0

Rohit Sharma

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 23 1,401 177 42.45 3 9 2 1/26 101.00 167.00 0 0 23 Outside India 14 632 79 26.33 0 4 2 1/26 98.50 164.00 0 0 16 vs South Africa 4 71 25 8.88 0 0 0 0/10 - - 0 0 2 in South Africa 2 45 25 11.25 0 0 0 0/10 - - 0 0 1

Murali Vijay

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 53 3,700 167 41.57 11 15 1 1/12 167.00 330.00 0 0 44 Outside India 24 1,548 150 36.86 3 9 1 1/12 105.00 216.00 0 0 19 vs South Africa 9 429 97 28.60 0 2 0 0/2 - - 0 0 6 in South Africa 3 176 97 29.33 0 1 0 0/3 - - 0 0 4

Umesh Yadav

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 36 226 30 9.83 0 0 99 5/93 35.91 59.58 1 0 11 Outside India 15 126 30 12.60 0 0 41 5/93 42.10 59.37 1 0 3 vs South Africa 2 16 10* 8.00 0 0 5 3/9 12.00 50.40 0 0 0 in South Africa 0

Jasprit Bumrah is yet to make his Test debut.

SOUTH AFRICA

IMAGE: The South African team in a huddle. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa boast of a strong squad, who are especially difficult to beat in home conditions.

Captain Faf du Plessis, run-machine Hashim Amla, opener Dean Elgar all average above 50 at home, while A B de Villiers has a healthy home average of 46.

The player to watch out in the home team will be opener Aiden Markram who has had a sensational start to his Test career with 380 runs in his first three Tests, including two centuries and a fifty even though the runs came against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

In the bowling department, South Africa will look to torment India with the fiery pace of Dale Steyn who has an impressive tally of 241 wickets in 46 Tests at home at a strike rate of 39.

Young tearaway Kagiso Rabada's home record is even more threatening with 64 wickets in 11 games at an amazing strike rate of 27.

Vernon Philander is a dangerous customer in helpful conditions while the experienced Morne Morkel, who has been in good form recently, enjoys a good record against India.

Keshav Maharaj, who will lead South Africa's spinners, is yet to play a Test against India.

Check out the South Africans' Test records and their performance against India:

Faf du Plessis

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 45 2,839 137 46.54 7 15 0 0/1 - - 0 0 34 in South Africa 23 1,570 137 50.65 5 6 0 0/1 - - 0 0 16 vs India 6 257 134 25.70 1 0 0 0/1 - - 0 0 4

Hashim Amla

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 110 8,583 311* 49.61 28 35 0 0/4 - - 0 0 98 in South Africa 57 4,476 208 50.86 16 20 0 0/4 - - 0 0 49 vs India 18 1,325 253* 45.69 5 4 0 0/6 - - 0 0 18

Temba Bavuma

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 27 1,259 102* 33.13 1 9 1 1/29 51.00 90.00 0 0 13 in South Africa 14 541 102* 31.82 1 2 - - - - - - 10 vs India 1 56 34 28.00 0 0 - - - - - - 0

Theunis de Bruyn

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 3 72 48 12.00 0 0 0 0/18 - - 0 0 5 in South Africa 0 vs India 0

Quinton de Kock

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches/Stumpings Overall 26 1,578 129* 43.83 3 11 - - - - - - 99/7 in South Africa 12 697 129* 53.62 2 3 - - - - - - 38/1 vs India 0

A B de Villiers

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches/Stumpings Overall 107 8,127 278* 50.48 21 40 2 2/49 52.00 102.00 0 0 205/ 5 in South Africa 59 4,150 163 46.63 12 22 0 0/5 - - 0 0 141/3 vs India 17 1,123 217* 40.11 3 4 0 0/5 - - 0 0 34

Dean Elgar

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 42 2,654 199 42.13 10 8 13 4/22 44.77 71.00 0 0 41 in South Africa 21 1,491 199 55.22 6 4 5 2/10 59.80 94.60 0 0 21 vs India 4 137 38 19.57 0 0 5 4/22 27.20 51.60 0 0 4

Keshav Maharaj

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 14 232 41* 17.85 0 0 56 6/40 25.04 51.09 3 0 4 in South Africa 5 76 32* 38.00 0 0 20 5/59 21.25 40.15 1 0 2 vs India 0

Aiden Markram

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 3 380 143 95.00 2 1 0 0/13 - - 0 0 4 in South Africa 3 380 143 95.00 2 1 0 0/13 - - 0 0 4 vs India 0

Morne Morkel

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 80 902 40 12.36 0 0 281 6/23 28.46 54.68 7 0 21 in South Africa 35 303 31* 9.18 0 0 127 5/20 27.61 52.72 3 0 16 vs India 14 245 35 15.31 0 0 45 5/20 28.27 56.22 1 0 2

Chris Morris

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 4 173 69 24.71 0 1 12 3/38 38.25 51.92 0 0 5 in South Africa 2 98 69 32.67 0 1 4 1/8 63.25 91.50 0 0 2 vs India 0

Andile Phehlukwayo

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 3 10 6* - 0 0 9 3/13 11.89 21.11 0 0 1 in South Africa 3 10 6* - 0 0 9 3/13 11.89 21.11 0 0 1 vs India 0

Vernon Philander

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 47 1,196 74 25.45 0 7 173 6/44 22.38 49.43 11 2 14 in South Africa 22 448 74 24.89 0 3 98 5/7 18.89 40.77 7 1 7 vs India 3 88 59 29.33 0 1 13 4/61 22.23 54.92 0 0 0

Kagiso Rabada

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M Catches Overall 23 260 34 13.68 0 0 105 7/112 22.30 39.45 7 3 8 in South Africa 11 90 32* 15.00 0 0 64 7/112 17.63 27.95 6 3 3 vs India 3 14 6* 7.00 0 0 2 1/30 55.50 147.00 0 0 0

Dale Steyn