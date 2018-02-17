Kohli says SA should show patience with captain Markram

February 17, 2018 13:03 IST

'He’s got the right mindset to dominate as a leader too. He just needs some time'

IMAGE: South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram (left) impressed Virat Kohli (right) with his calmness when things were not going his way. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli feels that South Africa should persist with young Aiden Markram, since he has all the requisite qualities to become a good leader.

Markram was handed the South African captaincy after Faf du Plessis got injured in first ODI, and it was a trial by fire for the young captain as India trounced the hosts 5-1 in a lopsided six-match series.

“He’s (Markram) obviously captained his province and he has captained at the junior level as well. I would really suggest people show patience with him because he is potentially your next leader. He is a top-class batsman as well. It’s a joy to watch him play and he has definitely got the talent to dominate as a batsman," Kohli was all praise for the former U-19 World Cup winning South African captain.

"He’s got the right mindset to dominate as a leader too. He just needs some time. I can totally empathize with him because I’ve been in that position. All I can say is he’s on the right track,” the Indian captain added.

Kohli had words of encouragement for the young Proteas skipper.

“It is not easy and I understand it, especially when the results are not going your way. I have been very impressed with his batting and as a captain as well he is really composed from what I saw in the field. It is not easy when things are not going your way but he is someone who doesn’t seem to lose his cool, which I think is a very good thing and a very positive sign,” he signed off.