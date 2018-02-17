Kohli wants 'to make most of every day' he plays

February 17, 2018 08:41 IST

IMAGE: India skipper Virat Kohli raises his arms in triumph after registering his 35th hundred in the sixth ODI against South Africa in Centurion on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

His form in One-Day Internationals 'Bradmanesque', Virat Kohli wants to make "each and every remaining day" of his international career count.

India’s captain aggregated a staggering 558 runs in India's 5-1 ODI series victory against South Africa and is now ready to scale greater heights.

"I have got eight or nine years left in my career and I want to make the most of every day. It's a blessing that I am healthy and getting to captain my country," said Kohli, at the post-match presentation ceremony on Friday night in Centurion.

He attributed his success to wife Anushka.

"People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that's a wonderful feeling."

IMAGE: Virat Kohli steps out to send one over the boundary en route his third hundred in the OID series against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 129 off 96 balls in India's eight-wicket victory in the sixth and final match of the ODI series, said he was in a right frame of mind while batting on Friday.

"It was a day where I felt really good. Last game, I was not in the right kind of mindset. This is a beautiful place to bat under lights. That's the idea behind bowling first. I like setting up for the short ball. It was a blessing in disguise, and they kept bowling short. I think the pitch got better to bat on under lights."

Reflecting on the current tour, he said: "It has been a rollercoaster till now. They (the team) have shown great character - especially the two young spinners. Shikhar (Dhawan) at the top, Rohit (Sharma). The way the series went augurs well for us. We are looking forward to the T20s. The tour is not over yet."