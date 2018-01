Figure out India's record in South Africa

Last updated on: January 02, 2018 09:29 IST

Rajneesh Gupta answers all your questions.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in a huddle with his team-mates. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli and his team will look to break new ground when India take on South Africa in a series featuring the world's top two Test teams.

The three Test series begins in Cape Town on January 5 as India look to clinch its first-ever series win in South Africa and make a perfect start to the new year.

The numbers are firmly stacked against the Indians who have traditionally struggled on the fast bouncy tracks in South Africa since their first visit to the nation in 1992-1993.

So far, India has won only two Tests in South Africa out of 17, while losing eight games.

Out of the six series played in the African nation, India have lost five, while one ended in a draw.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came close to breaking India's duck in South Africa in 2010-2011 when the visitors drew the series 1-1.

On their last visit in 2013-2014, the Indians lost the two Test series 1-0.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs in India-South Africa Tests with 1,741 runs in 25 games and seven centuries.

Anil Kumble has picked the most number of wickets -- 84 scalps in 21 Tests.

Tests India South Africa Drawn in South Africa 17 2 8 7 in India 16 8 5 3 Overall 33 10 13 10

Series summary

Series India South Africa Drawn in South Africa 6 0 5 1 in India 6 3 1 2 Total 12 3 6 3

India-South Africa Test series in South Africa

Captains Season India South Africa Tests India South Africa Drawn 1992-1993 Mohammad Azharuddin Kepler Wessels 4 0 1 3 1996-1997 Sachin Tendulkar Hansie Cronje 3 0 2 1 2001-2002 Sourav Ganguly Shaun Pollock 2 0 1 1 2006-2007 Rahul Dravid Graeme Smith 3 1 2 0 2010-2011 M S Dhoni Graeme Smith 3 1 1 1 2013-2014 M S Dhoni Graeme Smith 2 0 1 1

India-South Africa Test Series in India

Captains Season India South Africa Tests India South Africa Drawn 1996-1997 Sachin Tendulkar Hansie Cronje 3 2 1 0 1999-2000 Sachin Tendulkar Hansie Cronje 2 0 2 0 2004-2005 Sourav Ganguly Graeme Smith 2 1 0 1 2007-2008 Anil Kumble# Graeme Smith 3 1 1 1 2009-2010 M S Dhoni Graeme Smith 2 1 1 0 2015-2016 Virat Kohli Hashim Amla 4 3 0 1

#M S Dhoni captained India in the third Test of the series.

Synopsis of matches

# Start Date Venue Innings1 Innings2 Innings3 Innings4 Result 1 November 13, 1992 Durban South Africa 254 India 277 South Africa 176/3 Drawn 2 November 26, 1992 Johannesburg South Africa 292 India 227 South Africa 252 India 141/4 Drawn 3 December 26, 1992 Port Elizabeth India 212 South Africa 275 India 215 SA 155/1 South Africa won by 9 wickets 4 January 2, 1993 Cape Town South Africa 360/9d India 276 South Africa 130/6d India 29/1 Drawn 5 November 20, 1996 Ahmedabad India 223 South Africa 244 India 190 South Africa 105 India won by 64 runs 6 November 27, 1996 Kolkata South Africa 428 India 329 South Africa 367/3d India 137 South Africa won by 329 runs 7 December 8, 1996 Kanpur India 237 South Africa 177 India 400/7d South Africa 180 India won by 280 runs 8 December 26, 1996 Durban South Africa 235 India 100 South Africa 259 India 66 South Africa won by 328 runs 9 January 2, 1997 Cape Town South Africa 529/7d India 359 South Africa 256/6d India 144 South Africa won by 282 runs 10 January 16, 1997 Johannesburg India 410 South Africa 321 India 266/8d South Africa 228/8 Drawn 11 February 24, 2000 Mumbai India 225 South Africa 176 India 113 South Africa 164/6 South Africa won by 4 wickets 12 March 2, 2000 Bangalore India 158 South Africa 479 India 250 South Africa won by an innings and 71 runs 13 November 3, 2001 Bloemfontein India 379 South Africa 563 India 237 South Africa 54/1 South Africa won by 9 wickets 14 November 16. 2001 Port Elizabeth South Afrcia 362 India 201 South Africa 233/5d India 206/3 Drawn 15 November 20, 2004 Kanpur South Africa 510/9d India 466 South Africa 169/4 Drawn 16 November 28, 2004 Kolkata South Africa 305 India 411 South Africa 222 India 120/2 India won by 8 wickets 17 December 15, 2006 Johannesburg India 249 South Africa 84 India 236 South Africa 278 India won by 123 runs 18 December 26, 2006 Durban South Africa 328 India 240 South Africa 265/8d India 179 South Africa won by 174 runs 19 January 2, 2007 Cape Town India 414 South Africa 373 India 169 South Africa 211/5 South Africa won by 5 wickets 20 March 26, 2008 Chennai South Africa 540 India 627 South Africa 331/5 Drawn 21 April 3, 2008 Ahmedabad India 76 South Africa 494/7d India 328 South Africa won by an innings and 90 runs 22 April 11, 2008 Kanpur South Africa 265 India 325 South Africa 121 India 64/2 India won by 8 wickets 23 February 6, 2010 Nagpur South Africa 558/6d India 233 India 319 South Africa won by an innings and 6 runs 24 Februay 14, 2010 Kolkata South Africa 296 India 643/6d South Africa 290 India won by an innings and 57 runs 25 December 16 2010 Centurion India 136 South Africa 620/4d India 459 South Africa won by an innings and 25 runs 26 December 26, 2010 Durban India 205 South Africa 131 India 228 South Africa 215 India won by 87 runs 27 January 2, 2011 Cape Town South Africa 362 India 364 South Africa 341 India 166/3 Drawn 28 December 18, 2013 Johannesburg India 280 South Africa 244 India 421 South Africa 450/7 Drawn 29 December 26, 2013 Durban India 334 South Africa 500 India 223 South Africa 59/0 South Africa won by 10 wickets 30 November 5, 2015 Mohali India 201 South Africa 184 India 200 South Africa 109 India won by 108 runs 31 November 14, 2015 Bengaluru South Africa 214 India 80/0 Drawn 32 November 25, 2015 Nagpur India 215 South Africa 79 India 173 South Africa 185 India won by 124 runs 33 December 3, 2015 Delhi India 334 South Africa 121 India 267/5d South Africa 143 India won by 337 runs

India's performance on South African grounds

Tests Won Lost Drawn Win% Johannesburg 4 1 0 3 25.00 Durban 5 1 3 1 20.00 Cape Town 4 0 2 2 0.00 Port Elizabeth 2 0 1 1 0.00 Bloemfontein 1 0 1 0 0.00 Centurion 1 0 1 0 0.00

Highest Innings Totals

Score Venue Series India in India 643/6d Kolkata 2009-2010 India in South Africa 459 Centurion 2010-2011 South Africa in India 558/6d Nagpur 2009-2010 South Africa in South Africa 620/4d Centurion 2010-2011

Lowest Innings Totals

Score Venue Series India in India 76 Ahmedabad 2007-2008 India in South Africa 66 Durban 1996-1997 South Africa in India 79 Nagpur 2015-2016 South Africa in South Africa 84 Johannesburg 2006-2007

Score Venue Series Highest Match Aggregate 1,498 for 25 wickets Chennai 2007-2008 Lowest Match Aggregate 652 for 40 wickets Nagpur 2015-2016

Individual hundreds

India: 27 (13 in South Africa, 14 in India) (Most: 7 by Sachin Tendulkar)

South Africa: 33 (18 in South Africa, 15 in India) (Most: 7 by Jacques Kallis)

Highest Individual Innings

Score Player Venue Series India in India 319 Virender Sehwag Chennai 2007-2008 India in South Africa 169 Sachin Tendulkar Cape Town 1996-1997 South Africa in India 253* Hashim Amla Nagpur 2009-2010 South Africa in South Africa 201* Jacques Kallis Centurion 2010-2011

Most Runs in a Series

Score Player Series India in India 388 (average 77.60) Mohammed Azharuddin 1996-1997 India in South Africa 326 (average 81.50) Sachin Tendulkar 2010-2011 South Africa in India 490 (av 490.00) Hashim Amla 2009-2010 South Africa in South Africa 498 (average 166.00) Jacques Kallis 2010-2011

Most Runs

Tests Runs Highest Score Average 100 50 0 Sachin Tendulkar 25 1,741 169 42.46 7 5 3 Jacques Kallis 18 1,734 201* 69.36 7 5 1 Hashim Amla 18 1,325 253* 45.68 5 4 4 Virender Sehwag 15 1,306 319 50.23 5 2 2 Rahul Dravid 21 1,252 148 33.83 2 5 0 A B de Villiers 17 1,123 217* 40.10 3 4 2 Graeme Smith 15 987 94 37.96 0 8 1 V V S Laxman 19 976 143* 37.53 1 6 1 Sourav Ganguly 17 947 87 33.82 0 7 4 Mohammed Azharuddin 11 779 163* 41.00 4 2 0

Record Wicket Partnerships: India

Wicket Score Players Venue Series 1st 218 Virender Sehwag (164), G Gambhir (96) Kanpur 2004-2005 2nd 268 Virender Sehwag (319), Rahul Dravid (111) Chennai 2007-2008 3rd 249 Virender Sehwag (165), Sachin Tendulkar (106) Kolkata 2009-2010 4th 145 Rahul Dravid (148), Sourav Ganguly (73) Johannesburg 1996-1997 5th 220 Sachin Tendulkar (155), Virender Sehwag (105) Bloemfontein 2001-2002 6th 222 Sachin Tendulkar (169), Mohammed Azharuddin (115) Cape Town 1996-1997 7th 259* V V S Laxman (143*), M S Dhoni (132*) Kolkata 2009-2010 8th 161 Mohammed Azharuddin (109), Anil Kumble (88) Kolkata 1996-1997 9th 80 V V S Laxman (89), A Kumble (28) Port Elizabeth 2001-2002 10th 52 Ajit Agarkar (41*), Murli Kartik (14) Mumbai 1999-2000

Record Wicket Partnerships: South Africa

Wicket Score Players Venue Series 1st 236 Andrew Hudson (146), Gary Kirsten (102) Kolkata 1996-1997 2nd 212 Gary Kirsten (133), Darryl Cullinan (153*) Kolkata 1996-1997 3rd 340 Hashim Amla (253*), Jacques Kallis (173) Nagpur 2009-2010 4th 224 Jacques Kallis (201*), A B de Villiers (129) Centurion 2009-2010 5th 256 Jacques Kallis (132), A B de Villiers (217*) Ahmedabad 2007-2008 6th 144 Andrew Hall (163), Zander de Bruyn (83) Kanpur 2004-2005 7th 121 Lance Klusener (108), Mark Boucher (47) Bloemfontein 2001-2002 8th 147* Brian McMillan (103*), Lance Klusener (102*) Cape Town 1996-1997 9th 60 Fanie de Villiers (67*), Allan Donald (17) Ahmedabad 1996-1997 10th 74 Brian McMillan (51*), Allan Donald (26) Durban 1996-1997

5-wicket innings hauls

India: 23 (10 in South Africa, 13 in India) (Most: 4 each by Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin) South Africa: 17 (10 in South Africa, 7 in India) (Most: 5 by Dale Steyn)

Best Bowling in an Innings

Score Player Venue Series India in India 7/66 Ravichandran Ashwin Nagpur 2015-2016 India in South Africa 7/120 Harbhajan Singh Cape Town 2010-2011 South Africa in India 8/64 Lance Klusener Kolkata 1996-1997+ South Africa in South Africa 7/84 Allan Donald Port Elizabeth 1992-1993

(+on debut)

Best Bowling in a Test

Score Player Venue Series India in India 12/98 Ravichandran Ashwin Nagpur 2015-2016 India in South Africa 10/153 Venkatesh Prasad Durban 1996-1997 South Africa in India 10/108 Dale Steyn Nagpur 2009-2010 South Africa in South Africa 12/139 Allan Donald Port Elizabeth 1992-1993

Most Wickets in a Series

Wickets Average Player Series India in India 31 (Acerage: 11.13) Ravichandran Ashwin 2015-2016 India in South Africa 18 (Average: 25.94) Anil Kumble 1992-1993 18 (Average: 28.72) Javagal Srinath 1996-1997 18 (Average: 22.00) Shantakumaran Sreesanth 2006-2007 South Africa in India 15 (Average: 20.20) Dale Steyn 2007-2008 South Africa in South Africa 21 (Average: 17.48) Dale Steyn 2010-2011

Most wickets

Tests Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5I 10M A Kumble 21 84 6/53 31.79 81.31 3 0 Javagal Srinath 13 64 6/21 24.48 51.79 4 0 Dale Steyn 13 63 7/51 21.41 41.52 5 1 Harbhajan Singh 11 60 7/87 28.40 59.48 4 0 Allan Donald 11 57 7/84 17.31 43.75 3 1 Shaun Pollock 12 52 6/56 19.63 52.12 2 1 Morne Morkel 14 45 5/20 28.26 56.22 1 0 Zaheer Khan 12 40 4/62 36.42 66.28 0 0 Makhaya Ntini 10 36 5/48 28.97 51.94 1 0 Ravichandran Ashwin 5 31 7/66 14.61 40.00 4 1 Shantakumaran Sreesanth 9 31 5/40 33.70 57.09 2 0

