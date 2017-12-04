Guess who inspires Virat to score big

December 04, 2017 13:42 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored his sixth double century in Test cricket on Sunday, December 3, 2017. Photograph: BCCI

For a man with an insatiable hunger for runs, Virat Kohli derives the most job satisfaction when he shines in Test cricket.

In a chat with bcci.tv, Virat -- who was 'interviewed' by Cheteshwar Pujara -- revealed he has mastered the longest form of the game by watching Pujara bat for long hours!

"My favourite (form of the game) obviously is Test cricket," Kohli said.

"We are making sure from every angle that this should be the most important format because as batsmen or as bowlers we know how pleasing it is to score in Test matches, especially when conditions are tough."

"You have to counter conditions in South Africa, England, Australia. Job satisfaction is the most in this format (Tests)... ODI and T20 also from an emotional point of view."

"When there is a full stadium and you win a close game that gives you a high," Kohli added.

IMAGE: Virat, left, congratulates Cheteshwar Pujara on his century in the Nagpur Test against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

Virat revealed how Pujara has inspired him to score big hundreds.

"It was always my mindset to score big hundreds," the skipper said, "something that I have watched you do a lot in your career early on and learnt how to concentrate for longer periods."

"We have all learnt from your (Pujara's) long innings, your concentration levels and your will to keep batting. I also got inspired by that to keep batting for the team for as long as possible," Virat added.

"Now I only think of how I can play more for the team and then you know, you don't feel the tiredness and anything else, and keep carrying on looking at the situation," Virat revealed.

The skipper said he strives to remain in peak physical fitness in order to make the most of it in the time he has playing cricket.

"We know as professional cricketers, we don't have many years. So, we have to make the most of it and I try to stay as fit as possible, take care of my diet, take care of my training and it's paid off well till now," he said.

"In the later half of my career, as we all know, it's going to get more difficult. So, I'm trying to put in as much as possible in training now and later on, I can still manage to keep the same kind of intensity."

"But I think we are all training so hard now and it's showing on the field and I am just trying to do the same."

IMAGE: Virat lifts weights in his home gym. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

How and when did his transformation begin?

"The change started in the 2012 IPL when I had a very bad season," Virat recalled. "I was expecting a lot from that season because I had scored a Test hundred in Australia and I scored 180 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup."

"I could not come out of that, my mental state was very bad, I was eating very bad, my habits were not good at all. So I went home afterwards and I saw myself in the mirror, after coming out of the shower, and I though I can't look like this if I want to be an international cricketer."

"So, from the next day onwards, I changed everything about my diet, training and everything. I was in the gym every day for an hour-and-a-half to two hours and I just completely changed my diet."

When Pujara asked if he plans to score a double ton in ODIs, Virat said, "A double hundred is not something I can plan. I think maybe if I get to bat early, if the wicket is nice."

"I have come close twice, but it's something you can't pinpoint. Rohit (Sharma) has done it twice, but I don't think I can play as many shots like him in the latter half of the innings."

"He ended up getting there because he is unstoppable when he goes past 130, 140. I will try to do it if I have enough overs."