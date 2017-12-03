rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Another world record for Virat Kohli

Another world record for Virat Kohli

Last updated on: December 03, 2017 17:36 IST

Rajneesh Gupta gives all the numbers in another record breaking day in the skipper's career.

Virat Kohli scored his sixth double hundred in Tests on Sunday, December 3 -- all six have come as captain.

Virat's tally is now the highest for any captain, surpassing Brian Lara's five double tons.

Most 200s by captains in Test cricket

 200sInningsInnings/200
Virat Kohli 6 50 8.33
Brian Lara 5 85 17.00
Don Bradman 4 38 9.50
Michael Clarke 4 86 21.50
Graeme Smith 4 193 48.25

 

Virat's six double hundreds are now also the most by an Indian batsman in Test cricket, equalling Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar's tally.

Most 200s by Indian batsmen in Test cricket

 200sInningsInnings/200
Virat Kohli 6 105 17.50
Virender Sehwag 6 180 30.00
Sachin Tendulkar 6 329 54.83
Rahul Dravid 5 286 57.20
Sunil Gavaskar 4 214 53.50

 

Virat is only the second Indian and sixth player overall to score double hundreds in consecutive innings.

He is also only the second captain to do so after Australia's Michael Clarke.

Double hundreds in consecutive innings in Tests

 

BatsmanScoresOpponentVenueSeason
Wally Hammond 251 Australia Sydney 1928-29
  200 Australia Melbourne 1928-1929
Wally Hammond 227 New Zealand Christchurch 1932-1933
  336* New Zealand Auckland 1932-1933
Don Bradman 304 England Leeds 1934
  244 England The Oval 1934
Vinod Kambli 224 England Bombay 1992-1993
  227 Zimbabwe Delhi 1992-1993
Kumar Sangakkara 200* Bangladesh Colombo PSS 2007
  222* Bangladesh Kandy 2007
Michael Clarke 259* South Africa Brisbane 2012-2013
  230 South Africa Adelaide 2012-2013
Virat Kohli 213 Sri Lanka Nagpur 2017-2018
  243 Sri Lanka Delhi 2017-2018

 

 

Rajneesh Gupta
Tags: Wally Hammond, Colombo PSS, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use