Another world record for Virat Kohli

Last updated on: December 03, 2017 17:36 IST

Rajneesh Gupta gives all the numbers in another record breaking day in the skipper's career.

Virat Kohli scored his sixth double hundred in Tests on Sunday, December 3 -- all six have come as captain.

Virat's tally is now the highest for any captain, surpassing Brian Lara's five double tons.

Most 200s by captains in Test cricket

200s Innings Innings/200 Virat Kohli 6 50 8.33 Brian Lara 5 85 17.00 Don Bradman 4 38 9.50 Michael Clarke 4 86 21.50 Graeme Smith 4 193 48.25

Virat's six double hundreds are now also the most by an Indian batsman in Test cricket, equalling Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar's tally.

Most 200s by Indian batsmen in Test cricket

200s Innings Innings/200 Virat Kohli 6 105 17.50 Virender Sehwag 6 180 30.00 Sachin Tendulkar 6 329 54.83 Rahul Dravid 5 286 57.20 Sunil Gavaskar 4 214 53.50

Virat is only the second Indian and sixth player overall to score double hundreds in consecutive innings.

He is also only the second captain to do so after Australia's Michael Clarke.

Double hundreds in consecutive innings in Tests