Another world record for Virat Kohli

Rajneesh Gupta gives all the numbers in another record breaking day in the skipper's career.
Virat Kohli scored his sixth double hundred in Tests on Sunday, December 3 -- all six have come as captain.
Virat's tally is now the highest for any captain, surpassing Brian Lara's five double tons.
Most 200s by captains in Test cricket
|200s
|Innings
|Innings/200
|Virat Kohli
|6
|50
|8.33
|Brian Lara
|5
|85
|17.00
|Don Bradman
|4
|38
|9.50
|Michael Clarke
|4
|86
|21.50
|Graeme Smith
|4
|193
|48.25
Virat's six double hundreds are now also the most by an Indian batsman in Test cricket, equalling Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar's tally.
Most 200s by Indian batsmen in Test cricket
|200s
|Innings
|Innings/200
|Virat Kohli
|6
|105
|17.50
|Virender Sehwag
|6
|180
|30.00
|Sachin Tendulkar
|6
|329
|54.83
|Rahul Dravid
|5
|286
|57.20
|Sunil Gavaskar
|4
|214
|53.50
Virat is only the second Indian and sixth player overall to score double hundreds in consecutive innings.
He is also only the second captain to do so after Australia's Michael Clarke.
Double hundreds in consecutive innings in Tests
|Batsman
|Scores
|Opponent
|Venue
|Season
|Wally Hammond
|251
|Australia
|Sydney
|1928-29
|200
|Australia
|Melbourne
|1928-1929
|Wally Hammond
|227
|New Zealand
|Christchurch
|1932-1933
|336*
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|1932-1933
|Don Bradman
|304
|England
|Leeds
|1934
|244
|England
|The Oval
|1934
|Vinod Kambli
|224
|England
|Bombay
|1992-1993
|227
|Zimbabwe
|Delhi
|1992-1993
|Kumar Sangakkara
|200*
|Bangladesh
|Colombo PSS
|2007
|222*
|Bangladesh
|Kandy
|2007
|Michael Clarke
|259*
|South Africa
|Brisbane
|2012-2013
|230
|South Africa
|Adelaide
|2012-2013
|Virat Kohli
|213
|Sri Lanka
|Nagpur
|2017-2018
|243
|Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|2017-2018
