rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check how many records Virat broke on Saturday

Check how many records Virat broke on Saturday

December 02, 2017 20:25 IST

Rajneesh Gupta gives us all the numbers and tells us how Virat Kohli creates record after record.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli acknowledges the cheers at the Feroz Shah Kotla after scoring a century, December 2, 2017. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI

Virat Kohli ended day one of the Delhi Test with an unbeaten 156 -- his third hundred on the trot.

Virat scored 104* in the second innings of the Kolkata Test after getting out for a duck in the first innings.

He then scored 213 in India's only innings in the Nagpur Test.

 

Virat is the first captain ever to score three consecutive centuries on TWO occasions.

Virat started his captaincy stint with three consecutive centuries versus Australia.

The record of most consecutive centuries as a captain is held by South Africa's Alan Melville who scored four in a row versus England between 1938-1939 and 1947.

Hundreds in most consecutive innings as captain

BatsmanScoreVsVenueSeason
Season Four
Alan Melville 103 England Durban 1938-1939
  189 + 104* England Nottingham 1947
  117 England Lord's 1947
Season Three
Don Bradman 132 + 127* India Melbourne 1947-1948
  201 India Adelaide 1947-1948
Graham Gooch 333 + 123 India Lord's 1990
  116 India Manchester 1990
Mahela Jayawardene 195 England Colombo SSC 2007-2008
  213* England Galle 2007-2008
  136 West Indies Providence 2007-2008
Kumar Sangakkara 137 India Mumbai 2009-2010
  103 India Galle 2010
  219 India Colombo SSC 2010
Misbah-ul Haq 101 + 101* Australia Abu Dhabi 2014-2015
  102* New Zealand Abu Dhabi 2014-2015
Virat Kohli (Ind) 115 + 141 Australia Adelaide 2014-2015
  147 Australia Sydney 2014-2015
Virat Kohli 104* Sri Lanka Kolkata 2017-2018
  213 Sri Lanka Nagpur 2017-2018
  156* Sri Lanka Delhi 2017-2018

Other major records Virat broke on Saturday:

  • On 25, Virat completed his 5,000 runs in Test cricket. He became the 11th Indian batsman to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket.
    By taking just 105 innings, Virat became the fourth quickest among Indians to accomplish this feat after Sunil Gavaskar (95), Virender Sehwag (99) and Sachin Tendulkar (103).
  • On 39, Virat completed 16,000 runs in international cricket. He is the quickest to reach this mark taking only 350 innings.
    Hashim Amla held the record previously, taking 363 innings to do so.
  • On 50, Virat scored the fastest fifty of his Test career (off 52 balls). He had taken 53 balls to score his fifty against the West Indies at Mumbai in 2013.
  • On 100, Virat became the first captain to score a hundred in each game of a three Test series.
  • On 100, Virat became the first captain to score three consecutive centuries on TWO occasions.
    He had started his Test captaincy stint with three consecutive centuries (115, 141 and 147 versus Australia in 2014-2015.
  • It took Virat only 110 balls to reach his hundred -- his fastest ever.
    Virat had taken 119 balls at the Eden Gardens to reach his hundred in the first Test of this series.
  • The hundred is Virat's 20th in Test cricket in 105 innings.
    He is the second quickest among the Indians and the fifth quickest overall to score 20 hundreds.
    Only Don Bradman (55), Sunil Gavaskar (93), Matthew Hayden (95) and Steven Smith (99) have scored 20 hundreds in fewer innings than Virat.
  • The hundred is Virat's 52nd in international cricket. He is now 48 short of Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 100 international hundreds.
  • On 102, Virat established a new record of most runs by an Indian batsman in international cricket in a single calendar year, surpassing Rahul Dravid's 2,626 runs in 53 matches in 1999.
    At the close of play on day one, Virat has 2,681 runs from 46 games in 2017.
  • Virat ended the day with 156 runs -- the most ever scored by an Indian captain on the first day of a Test.
    Interestingly, the previous record was also held by Virat when he scored 151 on the opening day of the Vizag Test against England in 2016.

 

Rajneesh Gupta
Tags: Colombo SSC, India, Mumbai, England, Sachin Tendulkar
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use