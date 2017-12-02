Check how many records Virat broke on Saturday

December 02, 2017 20:25 IST

Rajneesh Gupta gives us all the numbers and tells us how Virat Kohli creates record after record.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli acknowledges the cheers at the Feroz Shah Kotla after scoring a century, December 2, 2017. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI

Virat Kohli ended day one of the Delhi Test with an unbeaten 156 -- his third hundred on the trot.

Virat scored 104* in the second innings of the Kolkata Test after getting out for a duck in the first innings.

He then scored 213 in India's only innings in the Nagpur Test.

Virat is the first captain ever to score three consecutive centuries on TWO occasions.

Virat started his captaincy stint with three consecutive centuries versus Australia.

The record of most consecutive centuries as a captain is held by South Africa's Alan Melville who scored four in a row versus England between 1938-1939 and 1947.

Hundreds in most consecutive innings as captain

Batsman Score Vs Venue Season Season Four Alan Melville 103 England Durban 1938-1939 189 + 104* England Nottingham 1947 117 England Lord's 1947 Season Three Don Bradman 132 + 127* India Melbourne 1947-1948 201 India Adelaide 1947-1948 Graham Gooch 333 + 123 India Lord's 1990 116 India Manchester 1990 Mahela Jayawardene 195 England Colombo SSC 2007-2008 213* England Galle 2007-2008 136 West Indies Providence 2007-2008 Kumar Sangakkara 137 India Mumbai 2009-2010 103 India Galle 2010 219 India Colombo SSC 2010 Misbah-ul Haq 101 + 101* Australia Abu Dhabi 2014-2015 102* New Zealand Abu Dhabi 2014-2015 Virat Kohli (Ind) 115 + 141 Australia Adelaide 2014-2015 147 Australia Sydney 2014-2015 Virat Kohli 104* Sri Lanka Kolkata 2017-2018 213 Sri Lanka Nagpur 2017-2018 156* Sri Lanka Delhi 2017-2018

Other major records Virat broke on Saturday: