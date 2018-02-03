Dravid, the legend, plays down his part in the triumph

Last updated on: February 03, 2018 20:03 IST

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid, the mastermind behind India's Under-19 World Cup triumph. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter

India won a record fourth Under-19 World Cup title after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the summit clash at Mount Maunganui on Saturday, February 3.

Riding on a magnificent unbeaten century by Manjot Kalra, India comfortably chased down 217, losing just two wickets in 38.5 overs.

With the victory, Coach Rahul Dravid finally got his hands on a World Cup trophy.

He was always aware that since this was an U-19 team, the spotlight would always be on him, but as usual the cricketing legend was magnanimous in praising the entire support staff comprising Fielding Coach Abhay Sharma and Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey among others.

'Coaching this team, I tend to get a lot of attention, but it is really about the quality of support staff that we have had, there have been seven or eight of us, who have been together for the last 14 months. The effort they put in was incredible,' Dravid said.

'I am proud to be a part of their (support staff) team and see it as that. We try and do what's best for the kids and hopefully they can put in the performances on the field and they have certainly done that in this tournament.'

The legendary batsman's former team-mate Virender Sehwag said Dravid played a huge role in the team's victory.

'Every Indian is delighted, all credit to Rahul Dravid for committing himself to these young kids and a legend like him deserves to lay his hands on the World Cup. Only Fitting,' Sehwag tweeted.

'I am really proud of the boys, proud of the effort that they have put in and proud of the support staff as well. I think the effort we have put in over the last 14 months have been sensational.'

'They really deserved this, couldn't be really happier and proud for this bunch of boys,' Dravid said.

Dravid is confident that it won't just be 'one memory' that would define this talented bunch of cricketers as a bigger and more challenging journey awaits them.

'It's a memory they'll cherish for a long time and hopefully it's not a memory that defines them.'

'They will have a lot more bigger and better memories as they go on ahead in their careers.'.