Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain

March 04, 2018 11:21 IST

Robin Uthappa will be the vice-captain.

Dinesh Karthik bats like a dream when he is in form. Photograph: BCCI
IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik, KKR's surprise choice for skipper. Photograph: BCCI

Wickekeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik will captain the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Robin Uthappa will be his deputy for this Indian Premier League season.

 

The announcement was made at the Star Sports studios on the KKR-Star Sports show, Knight Club.

Present were KKR MD and CEO Venky Mysore and Karthik.

"It is an honour to represent Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the most successful franchises in the IPL and I look forward to this new challenge," Karthik said.

"I am excited about the squad that has been assembled, which has a great combination of experience and youth," he added.

"It is indeed a start of a new phase for KKR," Mysore said, "and we are delighted that someone as experienced as Dinesh Karthik will lead the side."

"Robin," Mysore added, "has been an integral part of KKR since 2014 and played a crucial role in KKR winning the championship. We are fortunate to have both Dinesh and Robin in leadership roles for KKR."

