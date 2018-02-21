India's Most Valuable ODI Players this year

February 21, 2018 08:57 IST

Virat is No 1, Rohit is No 2, but guess who are 3, 4 and 5?



IMAGE: The Indian cricketers celebrate a South African wicket in the 5th ODI, February 14, 2018. Photograph: BCCI

These are indeed the best of times for Indian cricket, and certainly ODI cricket.

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list India's Most Valuable ODI players in the 2017-2018 season (32 matches so far).

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.

MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

Rank Player Name Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Matches MVPI 1 Virat Kohli 1,833 172 23 98.5 0 5.8 29 2,237 2 Rohit Sharma 1,463 135 52 97.2 0 0 27 1,701 3 Shikhar Dhawan 1,271 169 16 103.2 0 0 26 1,565 4 Hardik Pandya 468 27 27 114.7 30 5.4 31 1,464 5 Jasprit Bumrah 11 2 0 36.7 42 4.5 26 1,314 6 Kuldeep Yadav 23 4 0 62.2 39 4.8 20 1,037 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 172 15 3 79.3 29 5.1 27 1,026 8 M S Dhoni 692 53 13 81.3 0 0 32 993 9 Yuzvendra Chahal 1 0 0 9.1 37 5 20 950 10 Kedar Jadhav 330 35 5 95.1 10 5.2 25 705 11 Ajinkya Rahane 725 72 6 78 0 0 17 700 12 Umesh Yadav 2 0 0 66.7 14 5.4 8 366 13 Axar Patel 11 0 0 73.3 10 4.6 8 315 14 Ravindra Jadeja 26 1 0 70.3 4 5.2 7 271 15 Shreyas Iyer 210 22 3 96.3 0 2 6 257 16 Manish Pandey 171 17 1 88.6 0 0 10 206 17 Ravichandran Ashwin 1 0 0 33.3 5 5 6 179 18 Yuvraj Singh 162 18 2 89.5 0 5 8 179 19 Dinesh Karthik 183 16 0 69.8 0 0 8 168 20 Shardul Thakur 0 0 0 0 5 5.8 3 123 21 Mohammed Shami 7 1 0 87.5 4 4.8 3 114 22 Lokesh Rahul 28 2 0 73.7 0 0 4 54 23 Washington Sundar 0 0 0 0 1 6.5 1 15

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.