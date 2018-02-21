India's Most Valuable ODI Players this year

Virat is No 1, Rohit is No 2, but guess who are 3, 4 and 5?
IMAGE: The Indian cricketers celebrate a South African wicket in the 5th ODI, February 14, 2018. Photograph: BCCI
These are indeed the best of times for Indian cricket, and certainly ODI cricket.
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list India's Most Valuable ODI players in the 2017-2018 season (32 matches so far).
The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.
MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy
|Matches
|MVPI
|1
|Virat Kohli
|1,833
|172
|23
|98.5
|0
|5.8
|29
|2,237
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|1,463
|135
|52
|97.2
|0
|0
|27
|1,701
|3
|Shikhar Dhawan
|1,271
|169
|16
|103.2
|0
|0
|26
|1,565
|4
|Hardik Pandya
|468
|27
|27
|114.7
|30
|5.4
|31
|1,464
|5
|Jasprit Bumrah
|11
|2
|0
|36.7
|42
|4.5
|26
|1,314
|6
|Kuldeep Yadav
|23
|4
|0
|62.2
|39
|4.8
|20
|1,037
|7
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|172
|15
|3
|79.3
|29
|5.1
|27
|1,026
|8
|M S Dhoni
|692
|53
|13
|81.3
|0
|0
|32
|993
|9
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|1
|0
|0
|9.1
|37
|5
|20
|950
|10
|Kedar Jadhav
|330
|35
|5
|95.1
|10
|5.2
|25
|705
|11
|Ajinkya Rahane
|725
|72
|6
|78
|0
|0
|17
|700
|12
|Umesh Yadav
|2
|0
|0
|66.7
|14
|5.4
|8
|366
|13
|Axar Patel
|11
|0
|0
|73.3
|10
|4.6
|8
|315
|14
|Ravindra Jadeja
|26
|1
|0
|70.3
|4
|5.2
|7
|271
|15
|Shreyas Iyer
|210
|22
|3
|96.3
|0
|2
|6
|257
|16
|Manish Pandey
|171
|17
|1
|88.6
|0
|0
|10
|206
|17
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|5
|5
|6
|179
|18
|Yuvraj Singh
|162
|18
|2
|89.5
|0
|5
|8
|179
|19
|Dinesh Karthik
|183
|16
|0
|69.8
|0
|0
|8
|168
|20
|Shardul Thakur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.8
|3
|123
|21
|Mohammed Shami
|7
|1
|0
|87.5
|4
|4.8
|3
|114
|22
|Lokesh Rahul
|28
|2
|0
|73.7
|0
|0
|4
|54
|23
|Washington Sundar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.5
|1
|15
MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.
