Last updated on: February 16, 2018 10:08 IST

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League will commence, on Saturday, April 7, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With 56 overseas players, the popular Twenty20 league will have representation from nine different nations.

The Wankhede will also host the final of the tournament, spread over 51 days across 9 venues, on May 27.

Check out the full schedule: