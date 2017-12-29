Dhawan fumes as family not allowed to board flight to SA

December 29, 2017 17:28 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan with his wife Ayesha and children had to face an unexpected ordeal while on their way to South Africa which has led to the cricketer hitting out at the airlines, by which they were flying, on Twitter.

"1/2 Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can't board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn't have at that moment," the first tweet said.

"2/2.They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all," the cricketer added.

While the rest of the Indian team and support staff reached the African nation for the 56-day tour, Dhawan was asked to produce birth certificates as well as other related documents for his kids, which obviously weren’t available at that time.

Dhawan appears to be a doubtful starter for the first Test against South Africa, starting January 5, due to an ankle injury.

He was accompanied by physio Patrick Farhart and has undergone for an MRI scan on Wednesday.

"Shikhar Dhawan's ankle is being assessed. The physio is yet to give any report to the national selectors. As of now, he is travelling with the team. However, it can't be ascertained whether he will be available for the first Test match or not," a senior BCCI official said on the condition of anonymity.

If Dhawan is rendered unfit for the first Test, then in-form KL Rahul is expected to open the batting with the dependable Murali Vijay.

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa.