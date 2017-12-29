India's Most Valuable ODI players this season

December 29, 2017 10:04 IST

Virat is No 1. Rohit is no 2, but guess who are Nos 3, 4, 5!

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the most valuable Indian players in the 2017-2018 ODI season.



IMAGE: Virat Kohli (131 runs off 96 balls) and Rohit Sharma (104 off 88) guided India to 375/5, the highest total posted by a visiting team in an ODI in Sri Lanka. Colombo, August 31, 2017. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Rohit Sharma (MVPI: 1523) is just behind Virat Kohli (1553) as India's Most Valuable ODI Player of the ongoing 2017-2018 season.

Hardik Pandya (1204) is 3rd, more for his wickets (26 at an economy rate of 5.5) than for his runs (442 at a strike rate of 119).

Shikhar Dhawan is 4th (1173) after his mountain of runs.

Jasprit Bumrah (988) is 5th after his haul of 34 wickets at an economy rate of just 4.7.

Let us see how this team performs in South Africa. It should hopefully be a more even contest.

Table 2: Most Valuable Indian ODI Players in the 2017-2018 season (26 matches so far)

Rank Player name Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Eco Matches MVPI 1 Virat Kohli 1275 118 17 98.1 0 5.8 23 1553 2 Rohit Sharma 1293 116 46 99.5 0 - 21 1523 3 Hardik Pandya 442 26 26 118.5 26 5.5 25 1204 4 Shikhar Dhawan 948 122 14 102.8 0 - 20 1173 5 Jasprit Bumrah 11 2 0 36.7 34 4.7 20 988 6 M S Dhoni 623 48 12 81.3 0 - 26 883 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 132 12 3 77.2 27 4.9 22 868 8 Kedar Jadhav 329 35 5 95.6 10 5.2 22 682 9 Kuldeep Yadav 21 4 0 63.6 22 4.9 14 593 10 Ajinkya Rahane 585 63 4 78.2 0 - 11 567 11 Yuzvendra Chahal 1 0 0 9.1 21 5 14 545 12 Umesh Yadav 2 0 0 66.7 14 5.4 8 333 13 Axar Patel 11 0 0 73.3 10 4.6 8 315 14 Manish Pandey 171 17 1 88.6 0 - 10 201 15 Shreyas Iyer 162 18 3 101.3 0 2 3 199 16 Ravindra Jadeja 26 1 0 70.3 4 5.2 7 187 17 Yuvraj Singh 162 18 2 89.5 0 5 8 178 18 Dinesh Karthik 183 16 0 69.8 0 - 8 168 19 Ravichandran Ashwin 1 0 0 33.3 5 5 6 123 20 Mohammed Shami 7 1 0 87.5 4 4.8 3 114 21 Lokesh Rahul 28 2 0 73.7 0 - 4 54 22 Shardul Thakur 0 0 0 - 1 5.7 2 26 23 Washington Sundar 0 0 0 - 1 6.5 1 15

Team ' Runs (scored) ' Top score ' No of 4s ' No of 6s ' Strike rate ' W: Wickets taken ' Eco: Economy rate ' M: Matches played ' MVPI: Most valuable player index = sum of batting, bowling and fielding points '*Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.