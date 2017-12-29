rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's Most Valuable ODI players this season

India's Most Valuable ODI players this season

December 29, 2017 10:04 IST

Virat is No 1. Rohit is no 2, but guess who are Nos 3, 4, 5!
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the most valuable Indian players in the 2017-2018 ODI season.

Virat Kohli (131 runs off 96 balls) and Rohit Sharma (104 off 88) guided India to 375/5, the highest total posted by a visiting team in an ODI in Sri Lanka, August 31, 2017. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
IMAGE: Virat Kohli (131 runs off 96 balls) and Rohit Sharma (104 off 88) guided India to 375/5, the highest total posted by a visiting team in an ODI in Sri Lanka. Colombo, August 31, 2017. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Rohit Sharma (MVPI: 1523) is just behind Virat Kohli (1553) as India's Most Valuable ODI Player of the ongoing 2017-2018 season.

Hardik Pandya (1204) is 3rd, more for his wickets (26 at an economy rate of 5.5) than for his runs (442 at a strike rate of 119).

Shikhar Dhawan is 4th (1173) after his mountain of runs.

Jasprit Bumrah (988) is 5th after his haul of 34 wickets at an economy rate of just 4.7.

Let us see how this team performs in South Africa. It should hopefully be a more even contest.

 

Table 2: Most Valuable Indian ODI Players in the 2017-2018 season (26 matches so far)

RankPlayer nameRuns4s6sStrike RateWicketsEcoMatchesMVPI
1 Virat Kohli 1275 118 17 98.1 0 5.8 23 1553
2 Rohit Sharma 1293 116 46 99.5 0 - 21 1523
3 Hardik Pandya 442 26 26 118.5 26 5.5 25 1204
4 Shikhar Dhawan 948 122 14 102.8 0 - 20 1173
5 Jasprit Bumrah 11 2 0 36.7 34 4.7 20 988
6 M S Dhoni 623 48 12 81.3 0 - 26 883
7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 132 12 3 77.2 27 4.9 22 868
8 Kedar Jadhav 329 35 5 95.6 10 5.2 22 682
9 Kuldeep Yadav 21 4 0 63.6 22 4.9 14 593
10 Ajinkya Rahane 585 63 4 78.2 0 - 11 567
11 Yuzvendra Chahal 1 0 0 9.1 21 5 14 545
12 Umesh Yadav 2 0 0 66.7 14 5.4 8 333
13 Axar Patel 11 0 0 73.3 10 4.6 8 315
14 Manish Pandey 171 17 1 88.6 0 - 10 201
15 Shreyas Iyer 162 18 3 101.3 0 2 3 199
16 Ravindra Jadeja 26 1 0 70.3 4 5.2 7 187
17 Yuvraj Singh 162 18 2 89.5 0 5 8 178
18 Dinesh Karthik 183 16 0 69.8 0 - 8 168
19 Ravichandran Ashwin 1 0 0 33.3 5 5 6 123
20 Mohammed Shami 7 1 0 87.5 4 4.8 3 114
21 Lokesh Rahul 28 2 0 73.7 0 - 4 54
22 Shardul Thakur 0 0 0 - 1 5.7 2 26
23 Washington Sundar 0 0 0 - 1 6.5 1 15

 

Team ' Runs (scored) ' Top score ' No of 4s ' No of 6s ' Strike rate ' W: Wickets taken ' Eco: Economy rate '  M: Matches played ' MVPI: Most valuable player index = sum of batting, bowling and fielding points '*Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

Srinivas Bhogle, Purnendu Maji
Tags: Most Valuable ODI, MVPI, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use