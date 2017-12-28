When sports stars got hitched...

December 28, 2017 08:48 IST

Virushka's wedding was, of course, the biggest Indian sports shaadi of the year, but other athletes too tied the knot this year.

The Virushka wedding was not the only one that hogged the headlines in 2017.

Tennis legend Serena Williams wed Alexis Ohanian in a Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding while former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge surprised everyone in November.

Check out the sports stars who got hitched this year.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma chose picturesque Tuscany in Italy for their destination wedding on December 11. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Twitter

After their wedding, the Bollywood star and India's cricket captain shared a picture, saying: 'Today we promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We're truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with love & support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thanks for being an important part of our journey.'

Sunil Chettri-Sonam Bhattacharya

IMAGE: India's football captain with his bride Sonam Bhattacharya after their wedding in Kolkata on December 4. Photograph: PTI

For his wedding to long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya, Mohun Bagan veteran Subrata Bhattacharya's daughter, the poster boy of Indian football preferred traditional Gorkhali attire as he made his entry for the ceremony riding a horse.

Later, he changed to traditional Bengali wear as the wedding followed the customs of both bride and groom.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar-Nupur Nagar

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar at his wedding in Meerut on November 23. Photograph: PTI

When Bhuvi married Nupur Nagar in Meerut, the wedding was a private affair, attended by family and friends.

India's sultan of swing hosted a reception for his team-mates and other VIPs in New Delhi on December 5.

Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge after their wedding in Mumbai, November 23. Photograph: Kind courtesy anjiestylediva/Instagram

Just when everyone thought Zak was never going to marry, he surprised friends and admirers by choosing Sagarika Ghatge -- who starred in Chak De India! -- as his bride.

They were first spotted together when Yuvraj Singh -- one of Zak's closest buddies; they are part of a quartet, the others being Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh -- wed actress Hazel Keech in November 2016. Zak and Sagarika got engaged in April, the wedding followed seven months later.

Serena Williams-Alexis Ohanian

IMAGE: Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian and child Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr at their wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alexi Ohanian/Instagram

The tennis legend and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian wed on November 16.

Guests for the Beauty and the Beast-themed ceremony at the Contemporary Arts Centre in New Orleans included Venus Williams, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria, Caroline Wozniacki among others.

Serena and Alexis had their first child Alexis Olympia Jr in September.

Sourav Ghosal-Diya Pallikal

IMAGE: Squash star Sourav Ghosal shares a moment with wife Diya. Photograph: PTI

The Pallikal household saw another wedding after squash sensation Dipika Pallikal married cricketer Dinesh Karthik in August 2015.

It was her sister Diya's turn to tie the knot with Dipika's friend, India's top squash player Sourav Ghosal in Hyderabad in February.

Sakshi Malik-Satyawart Kadian

IMAGE: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Satyawart Kadian exchange garlands at their wedding ceremony in Rohtak, April 3, 2017. Photograph: PTI

The Rio Olympic bronze medalist married fellow wrestler Satyawart Kadian in a traditional ceremony attended by double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar among others.

The couple had agreed to marry before Sakshi went on to make history in Rio by becoming India’s first female wrestler to win an Olympic medal.

Satyawart first represented India in the 2010 Youth Olympics where he won a bronze medal.

Sandeep Sejwal-Pooja Banerjee

IMAGE: Swimmer Sandeep Sejwal tied the knot with television actress Pooja Banerjee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Banerjee/Twitter

The Asian Games medallist married the actress on February 28 in New Delhi.

Ashwini Ponnappa-Karan Medappa

IMAGE: Badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa with her husband Karan Medappa. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

India's badminton doubles star chose businessman-model Karan Medappa as her doubles partner for life.

The Coorgi couple had a typically Kodava ceremony on December 24.

Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya with his wife in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krunal Pandya fan page/Twitter

Mumbai Indians star Krunal Pandya's mehendi ceremony coincided with Virushka's Mumbai reception.

Krunal married his long-time girlfriend Pankhuri in Mumbai on December 27.