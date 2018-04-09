KKR-RCB tie: The Turning Point

April 09, 2018 10:44 IST

IMAGE: Nitish Rana, centre, celebrates A B de Villiers' wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders outclassed Royal Challengers in Game 3 of the IPL's 11th season at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 8.

At one point, the visitors were running away with the game.

So much so that the Eden Gardens crowd were cheering for A B de Villiers who scored a scintillating 23-ball 44.

The RCB run rate was climbing, thanks to a 28-ball 50-run partnership between AB and Virat Kohli.

KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik then threw the ball to part-time spinner Nitish Rana.

Rana was hit for a six. Undeterred, he bowled another short ball.

AB tried to hit it a little too hard, top-edging the delivery to Mitchell Johnson at long-on.

Rana struck again with the next ball. A yorker breached Virat's defence, crashing into the middle stump.

The left-arm spinner had done his job and his twin strike kept RCB in check.