BCCI confident 'India can carry the momentum into England'

March 19, 2018 20:36 IST

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team with the Nidahas Trophy after winning the final on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

A day after India lifted the Nidahas Trophy with a thumping 4-wicket win over Bangladesh in the tri-series final in Colombo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna on Monday called on the Men in Blue to continue the momentum in the upcoming three-match T20I series against England.

Dinesh Karthik, who remained unbeaten at 29, clinched the match on the final delivery, sending a flat six over the covers. His eight-ball knock included two fours and three sixes and he was adjudged Man of the Match.

Heaping praise over the the Rohit Sharma-led side, Khanna congratulated head coach Ravi Shastri and the entire team for their ‘great achievement’, while giving special mention to Karthik's performance.

"What an amazing victory. What a great contribution by all the players. We congratulate Ravi Shastri and the entire team for this great achievement. And the consistency which they are maintaining, I am confident that they will continue the same against England also. One again, I congratulate team and Dinesh Karthik for a brilliant knock under pressure. Great job done," Khanna told ANI.

India are now scheduled to play a three-match T20I series, three ODIs and five-match Test series against England, beginning July 3 at Old Trafford.