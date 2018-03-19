Kohli, Sachin hail Karthik's epic innings

March 19, 2018 13:43 IST

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik applauds the spectators. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Dinesh Karthik scored a last-ball six to help India pull off an incredible chase to beat Bangladesh by four wickets and win the Nidahas T20 tri-series final in Colombo on Sunday.

Twitter cannot get enough of DK’s heroic.

From his captain, coach and former cricket legends, everyone are sending congratulatory messages to the 32-year-old wicketkeeper batsman.

Captain Virat Kohli hailed Karthik’s performance and tweeted: “What a game of cricket last night, Complete team performance! Big up boys!!! Well done DK.”

Take a look at other congratulatory messages:

Sachin Tendulkar: “Amazing victory by #TeamIndia. Superb batting by @DineshKarthik. A great knock by @ImRo45 to set the platform. What a finish to a final!”

Ravi Shastri: ”No game is over till the fat lady sings. DK, you beauty!”

Ravichandran Ashwin: “What an unbelievable knock from @DineshKarthik last night, knowing him well this was something that he always wanted to do and it came through on the finals night.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: “When first news in the morning is of India’s victory, you know the day is going to be great. Congrats @DineshKarthik . Six over covers, when 5 runs were needed to win the match! Amazing Many congratulations Team India for winning the #NidahasTrophy2018”

Harbhajan Singh: “Top inn @DineshKarthik very well done.. special hitting.. #indvsBang @BCCI congratulations #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45.”

Jasprit Bumrah: “What a finish!!! Well played big guy @DineshKarthik. Outstanding effort by the team. “

Michael Vaughan: “29 off 8 balls ... 6 off the last to win the game .. Proper finishing @DineshKarthik.”

Sourav Ganguly: @DineshKarthik @BCCI .. what a knock .. super.”

Harsha Bhogle: “Dinesh Karthik made his debut before Dhoni. But he is still only 32 and batting better than ever before. Could well be a wonderful second wind for him if he can keep his form from the last 2 years.”