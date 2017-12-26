Adorable Ziva Dhoni at Virushka's reception

December 26, 2017 23:41 IST

Virat is a huge Ziva fan!

IMAGE: Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's reception in Mumbai, December 26, 2017. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Remember when Virat Kohli posted a cute video of him and Ziva Dhoni in October?

'My reunion with Ziva,' Virat had tweeted, 'What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence.'

Last year, Virat posted a selfie with Ziva.

In that pic, Ziva seemed to be more interested in being on the phone rather than paying attention to Virat.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Virat wrote: 'Baby Zeeva using my phone and knowing how to handle it. Haha too cute and adorable. Kids are just unbelievable to be around. You literally switch off from everything looking at their innocence. Love it.'

Ziva turned out in pink -- twinning with her mom -- for Virushka's reception.

While MS was suave as always in a black suit, Sakshi looked graceful in a pink lehenga.

Of course, Ziva stole the show.