IPL PHOTOS: Dhoni, Rayudu script miracle to beat RCB by 5 wickets

Last updated on: April 26, 2018 00:11 IST

IMAGES from the IPL match played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday

IMAGE: CSK captain MS Dhoni tears into the bowling during his match-winning innings against RCB on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in Indian Premier league match after a superb rearguard by captain MS Dhoni and opener Ambati Rayudu as they partnered to record a fantastic win.

Chasing a massive 206 for victory, CSK started shakily, losing four batsmen inside 9 overs.

But once Dhoni came to the creas, things started looking up to the batsmen.

They needed nearly 100 run in the last seven overs but Negi proved costly in the 14th over giving 19 big runs. Later on Siraj bowled a wayward 19th and Corey Anderson's torrid bowling was torn apart by Dhoni and Rayudu who had a 50 each.

IMAGE: AB de Villiers smashes the bowling en route his 68 off 30 balls. Photograph: BCCI

A B de Villiers and Quinton de Kock struck blistering half centuries to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to 205 for eight against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

De Villiers smashed 68 off 30 balls, hitting eight sixes and two fours during his onslaught, while de Kock made 53 off 37 deliveries with the help of four sixes and a boundary.

RCB's was a strange innings as it saw two wicket-maiden overs and a triple-wicket final over, which also fetched the home team 14 runs. The middle overs, though, were thoroughly dominated by the batsmen.

Invited to bat, RCB were off to a brisk start with De Kock leading the charge initially.

However, CSK got the big wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli when Shardul Thakur had him caught at mid-on by a diving Ravindra Jadeja with the score reading 35 at the start of fifth over. Kohli had reached 2000 IPL runs before he was dismissed for 18.

IMAGE: AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock fought back with a 103-run partnership. Photograph: BCCI

CSK's joy was short-lived as De Villiers joined forces with compatriot de Kock to flay the the visiting team's bowling attack.

Playing shots all around the wicket with consummate ease, the duo of de Villiers and de Kock did not spare any CSK bowlers at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

De Villiers smashed Thakur for three consecutive sixes to bring the home crowd to its feet, even as de Kock played the supporting role to perfection. One of de Villiers' sixes landed outside the stadium.

However, Dwayne Bravo brought some relief to the CSK camp when he had de Kock superbly caught and bowled with a slower ball.

IMAGE: Imran Tahir is ecstatic on dismissing AB de Villiers. Photograph: BCCI

The end of a huge partnership triggered a collapse of sorts as big fish de Villiers holed out to a short Imran Tahir ball that was going away.

From 138 for one at the start of 14th over, RCB slumped to 142 for four, following which Mandeep Singh (32 of 17 balls) and Washington Sundar (13 off 4) propped up the home team.

For CSK, Tahir, Bravo and Thakur picked up two wickets apiece though the Indian went for too many runs.