Ranbir, SRK, Bachchans at Virushka reception

Last updated on: December 26, 2017 23:47 IST

Celebs troop in for *the* wedding reception of the year!

After a romantic wedding in Tuscany, Italy, and a reception in New Delhi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted a grand reception in Mumbai.

The venue at St Regis' Astor Ballroom in Lower Parel, central Mumbai, looked resplendent.

The guests included cricketers (please click here to see!) as well as film folk.

Ranbir Kapoor.

The Bachchans -- Abhishek, Aishwarya, Shweta and Amitabh.

Don't miss Mr Bachchan's shoes!

Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi greets Abhishek and Aishwariya.

Saif Ali Khan's handsome children -- Ibrahim and Sara.

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan who starred with Anushka in her first film Rab Di Bana Di Jodi.

Vaani Kapoor.

KJo with Rekha and Sidharth Malhotra.

Rekha.

Madhuri Dixit.

Virat and Anushka make a gorgeous couple, don't they?

Rajkumar Hirani, who directed Anushka in PK, arrives with his wife Manjeet, PK producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his wife movie commentator Anupama Chopra.

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia.

Lara Dutta with husband Grand Slam tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi.

Anurag Kashyap escorts his daughter Aaliya.

Darshan Kumar.

Meher Vij, who starred in Secret Superstar, arrives with husband Manav (you may remember him from Udta Punjab).

A R Rahman with his wife Saira Banu.

Mukesh Bhatt.

Nandita Mahtani.

Dino Morea.

Ashutosh Gowariker with wife Sunita.

Prasoon Joshi with wife Aparna.

Ramesh Taurani with wife Sneha.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and big brother Siddharth Roy Kapoor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar