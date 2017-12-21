PHOTOS: Virushka's grand wedding reception

Last updated on: December 21, 2017 21:28 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI

Newly weds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their wedding reception in New Delhi on Thursday, and boy did they look stunning in their designer outfits!

The Indian cricket captain and his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma -- her hair tied in a bun and the middle parting filled with a thick lining of sindoor -- looked like characters out of a Rajshri production, with all the opulence in view.

Virat and Anushka married in a quiet ceremony among family and friends in the Italian province of Tuscany on December 11.

They celebrated their honeymoon in Europe last week and tweeted a photo on Twitter.

IMAGE: The groom and bride are all smiles. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI

Their choice of marriage destination became an area of debate among the political fraternity when, on Tuesday, a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh, Pannalal questioned the patriotism of Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for not getting married in India.

Then another BJP leader, this time from Anantnag, Rafiq Wani questioned Virat and Anushka's honeymoon destination choice.

"We have such a huge country of 125 crores citizens, if he wanted to get married he could have got married here. There is no issue that he has got married in abroad, it is his choice but for a honeymoon the most beautiful place which is called 'Heaven on Earth' is Kashmir. So they should have had their honeymoon here. Then our tourism would have gotten a boost also," Wani said.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala later took a swipe at the BJP, saying young men and women should seek approval of the saffron party before getting married or deciding on the venue.