News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: India's hockey heroes aim to inspire nation

PIX: India's hockey heroes aim to inspire nation

August 13, 2024 19:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PR Sreejesh

IMAGE: India's Bronze medal-winning Men's Hockey team's coach Shivendra Singh along with Olympic bronze medalists' hockey players PR Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit Walmiki, Abhishek Nain and Sanjay Rana pose for a picture on their arrival at IGI airport, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian men's hockey team returned to a rapturous welcome at Delhi Airport on Tuesday. After securing a historic second consecutive Olympic bronze medal, the team was greeted by thousands of cheering fans.

PR Sreejesh

IMAGE: Fans take pictures with Olympic bronze medalist hockey player PR Sreejesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his final international match, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support.

 

PR Sreejesh

"Winning back-to-back Olympic medals is a dream come true," he said. "We want to inspire the next generation of hockey players to represent India on the world stage."

The team's achievement has ignited a wave of hockey enthusiasm across the country, with Sreejesh and his teammates hoping to inspire countless young athletes to pick up the stick.

"Winning back-to-back medals is huge": Indian men's hockey team coach Shivendra Singh

Shivendra Singh

IMAGE: Men's Hockey team's coach Shivendra Singh and player Sumit Walmiki. Photograph: ANI Photo

After winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Indian men's hockey team coach Shivendra Singh said that winning two consecutive medals at the Summer Games was a "huge" achievement.

Speaking to ANI, Shivendra said that winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics was "nothing ordinary" and they had prepared a lot to clinch it. He added that it was a tough job.

"Winning back-to-back medals is huge. It is nothing ordinary, you need to prepare a lot. It is a tough job...," Shivendra said.

The Indian team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, delivered a stellar performance, with the skipper himself scoring two crucial goals in the 30th and 33rd minutes. Their victory not only secured the Bronze medal but also solidified India's position as a dominant force in international hockey.

Hockey India

IMAGE: Family members welcome Olympic bronze medalist hockey player Sanjay Rana on his arrival at IGI airport, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Manpreet Singh

IMAGE: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav meets with Olympic bronze medalists' hockey players Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh after winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics. Photograph: ANI Photo
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
'She didn't even smile': Bindra predicted Manu's medal
'She didn't even smile': Bindra predicted Manu's medal
Neeraj in Germany to consult doctor over surgery
Neeraj in Germany to consult doctor over surgery
India aiming for 25 medals at Paris Paralympics
India aiming for 25 medals at Paris Paralympics
SC upholds 'bail' principle even under anti-terror law
SC upholds 'bail' principle even under anti-terror law
St Louis chess: Praggnanandhaa struggles on Day 1
St Louis chess: Praggnanandhaa struggles on Day 1
Will take back 'Ladki Bahin' funds if...: Maha MLA
Will take back 'Ladki Bahin' funds if...: Maha MLA

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'India can win hockey gold in LA 2028'

'India can win hockey gold in LA 2028'

Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk

Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances