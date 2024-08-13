PIX: India's hockey heroes aim to inspire nation

The Indian men's hockey team returned to a rapturous welcome at Delhi Airport on Tuesday. After securing a historic second consecutive Olympic bronze medal, the team was greeted by thousands of cheering fans.
Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his final international match, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support.
"Winning back-to-back Olympic medals is a dream come true," he said. "We want to inspire the next generation of hockey players to represent India on the world stage."
The team's achievement has ignited a wave of hockey enthusiasm across the country, with Sreejesh and his teammates hoping to inspire countless young athletes to pick up the stick.
"Winning back-to-back medals is huge": Indian men's hockey team coach Shivendra Singh
After winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Indian men's hockey team coach Shivendra Singh said that winning two consecutive medals at the Summer Games was a "huge" achievement.
Speaking to ANI, Shivendra said that winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics was "nothing ordinary" and they had prepared a lot to clinch it. He added that it was a tough job.
"Winning back-to-back medals is huge. It is nothing ordinary, you need to prepare a lot. It is a tough job...," Shivendra said.
The Indian team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, delivered a stellar performance, with the skipper himself scoring two crucial goals in the 30th and 33rd minutes. Their victory not only secured the Bronze medal but also solidified India's position as a dominant force in international hockey.