PIX: India's hockey heroes aim to inspire nation

IMAGE: India's Bronze medal-winning Men's Hockey team's coach Shivendra Singh along with Olympic bronze medalists' hockey players PR Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit Walmiki, Abhishek Nain and Sanjay Rana pose for a picture on their arrival at IGI airport, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian men's hockey team returned to a rapturous welcome at Delhi Airport on Tuesday. After securing a historic second consecutive Olympic bronze medal, the team was greeted by thousands of cheering fans.

IMAGE: Fans take pictures with Olympic bronze medalist hockey player PR Sreejesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his final international match, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support.

"Winning back-to-back Olympic medals is a dream come true," he said. "We want to inspire the next generation of hockey players to represent India on the world stage."

The team's achievement has ignited a wave of hockey enthusiasm across the country, with Sreejesh and his teammates hoping to inspire countless young athletes to pick up the stick.

"Winning back-to-back medals is huge": Indian men's hockey team coach Shivendra Singh

IMAGE: Men's Hockey team's coach Shivendra Singh and player Sumit Walmiki. Photograph: ANI Photo

After winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Indian men's hockey team coach Shivendra Singh said that winning two consecutive medals at the Summer Games was a "huge" achievement.

Speaking to ANI, Shivendra said that winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics was "nothing ordinary" and they had prepared a lot to clinch it. He added that it was a tough job.

"Winning back-to-back medals is huge. It is nothing ordinary, you need to prepare a lot. It is a tough job...," Shivendra said.

The Indian team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, delivered a stellar performance, with the skipper himself scoring two crucial goals in the 30th and 33rd minutes. Their victory not only secured the Bronze medal but also solidified India's position as a dominant force in international hockey.

IMAGE: Family members welcome Olympic bronze medalist hockey player Sanjay Rana on his arrival at IGI airport, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo