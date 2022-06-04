News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Zverev says several ligaments torn in foot

Zverev says several ligaments torn in foot

June 04, 2022 23:25 IST
Rafael Nadal checks on the injured Alexander Zverev during their French Open semi-final on Saturday

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal checks on the injured Alexander Zverev during their French Open semi-final on Saturday. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Alexander Zverev said he suffered torn ligaments after rolling on his ankle and being forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against 13-time champion Rafael Nadal on Friday.

 

"I am now on my way back home. Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot," the German, who was seeded third at Roland Garros, wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

"I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover."

Zverev, who was gunning for his maiden Grand Slam title and would have taken over as world number one had he succeeded in his quest, was 7-6, 6-6 down when he took the tumble that ended what had looked like becoming a memorable contest.

He said on Friday he was concerned the injury, which caused him to scream in pain on court Philippe Chatrier, was "very serious".

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
