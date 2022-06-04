News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Swiatek whips Gauff to win French Open

PIX: Swiatek whips Gauff to win French Open

Last updated on: June 04, 2022 20:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the French Open women's final played at Roland Garros on Saturday.

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after beating USA's Coco Gauff to win the French Open women’s final

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after beating USA's Coco Gauff to win the French Open women’s final. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

World No 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland crushed American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final to win the French Open women's singles title on Saturday.

 

It was the second Grand Slam title for the 21-year-old Swiatek, who also triumphed at Roland Garros in 2020.

Iga Swiatek plays a return 

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek plays a return against Coco Gauff. It was the 2nd Grand Slam for the 21-year-old. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The victory on Court Philippe Chatrier against the 18-year-old Gauff, who was playing her first Grand Slam final, extended Swiatek's winning run to 35 matches.

Swiatek, seen as overwhelming favourite for victory before the start of the claycourt major, broke Gauff's service five times over the two sets and sealed the contest on her first matchpoint in an hour and eight minutes.

Coco Gauff was error-prone in the final

IMAGE: Coco Gauff was error-prone in the final. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning match point against USA's Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning match point against USA's Coco Gauff. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Shastri's Iconic Audi Was Restored
How Shastri's Iconic Audi Was Restored
Nadal's Journey To French Open Final
Nadal's Journey To French Open Final
I thought I was cursed in India: Marsh
I thought I was cursed in India: Marsh
9 killed,19 injured in explosion at factory in UP
9 killed,19 injured in explosion at factory in UP
Kanpur violence: Over 800 booked, 24 arrested
Kanpur violence: Over 800 booked, 24 arrested
Pique-Shakira announce separation
Pique-Shakira announce separation
K'taka mosque row: VHP stages protest, chants bhajans
K'taka mosque row: VHP stages protest, chants bhajans

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Pique-Shakira announce separation

Pique-Shakira announce separation

This Day: Warne's 'Ball of the Century'

This Day: Warne's 'Ball of the Century'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances