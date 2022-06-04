PIX: Swiatek whips Gauff to win French Open

IMAGES from the French Open women's final played at Roland Garros on Saturday.

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after beating USA's Coco Gauff to win the French Open women’s final. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

World No 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland crushed American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final to win the French Open women's singles title on Saturday.

It was the second Grand Slam title for the 21-year-old Swiatek, who also triumphed at Roland Garros in 2020.

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek plays a return against Coco Gauff. It was the 2nd Grand Slam for the 21-year-old. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The victory on Court Philippe Chatrier against the 18-year-old Gauff, who was playing her first Grand Slam final, extended Swiatek's winning run to 35 matches.

Swiatek, seen as overwhelming favourite for victory before the start of the claycourt major, broke Gauff's service five times over the two sets and sealed the contest on her first matchpoint in an hour and eight minutes.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff was error-prone in the final. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images