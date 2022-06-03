News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Zverev retires from French Open semis against Nadal

Zverev retires from French Open semis against Nadal

June 03, 2022 22:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as Spain's Rafael Nadal looks on. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

German third seed Alexander Zverev retired injured from his French Open semi-final against 13-time champion Rafael Nadal after rolling his right ankle badly on Friday.

 

Zverev twisted his ankle as he tried to retrieve a shot in the 12th game of the second set and screamed in pain before being taken off the court Philippe Chatrier in a wheelchair.

After several minutes off court, he returned to the Philippe Chatrier arena on crutches to concede the match. He was trailing Nadal 7-6(8) 6-6 when the match ended abruptly.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Iga Swiatek's Journey To Final
SEE: Iga Swiatek's Journey To Final
It would be cool to meet Queen Elizabeth, says Gauff
It would be cool to meet Queen Elizabeth, says Gauff
It's rock 'n' roll for Swiatek in Paris
It's rock 'n' roll for Swiatek in Paris
RBI to go for another 0.40% rate hike next week
RBI to go for another 0.40% rate hike next week
Covid surge: Centre warns these 5 states
Covid surge: Centre warns these 5 states
PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2
PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2
Sakshi grabs first gold in almost 5 years
Sakshi grabs first gold in almost 5 years

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Why French Open boss apologised...

Why French Open boss apologised...

Coco's Journey To French Open Final

Coco's Journey To French Open Final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances