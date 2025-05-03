Zhao ends O'Sullivan's eighth World snooker title dream

Zhao, who ended a 20-month ban last year after a match-fixing investigation, can now become the first Chinese player to win the World Snooker Championship.

IMAGE: China's Zhao Xintong during the World Snooker Championship semi-final against England's Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, Britain, on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Ronnie O'Sullivan's dream of a record eighth World snooker title ended on Friday with a 17-7 semi-final defeat to China's Zhao Xintong at the Crucible Theatre after an earlier eight-frame whitewash.

The 49-year-old 'Rocket' started the day 4-4 but missed a string of chances and went into the evening session with his 28-year-old opponent only five frames away from the final in the best of 33 match.

Zhao duly wrapped things up to become only the second Asian finalist after compatriot Ding Junhui, who lost to Mark Selby, in 2016.

"I can't believe that. I need to say thank you to Ronnie because he has helped me a lot before. He's my idol," Zhao said.

"Sometimes the crowd is helpful for Ronnie and he deserves that, he is a legend here so I needed to control myself."

World number one and 2019 champion Judd Trump was tied 8-8 with three times champion Mark Williams in the other semi-final.

IMAGE: Seven-time World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan trailed Zhao Xintong 4-12 going into the evening session and won the first two frames to spark hopes of a fightback, but it wasn’t to be. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

O'Sullivan struggled with his cue, changing the tip, but the switch made little difference as he missed a series of pots and slumped to a fourth career 8-0 session defeat at the Sheffield venue.

Scotland's John Higgins and Graeme Dott both achieved the feat on their way to titles in 1998 and 2006 while fellow-Englishman John Parrot pulled off the other whitewash in 1994.

I just felt like I never gave him a game so that's a bit disappointing," O'Sullivan told the BBC.

"Zhao deserved his victory. I think he's done brilliantly all tournament and all credit to Zhao. He played better than me."

