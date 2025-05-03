HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Antonelli becomes F1's youngest polesitter in any format at Miami

Antonelli becomes F1's youngest polesitter in any format at Miami

2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: May 03, 2025 04:15 IST

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the sprint race in the F1 Miami Grand Prix, at Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, on Friday.

IMAGE: Mercedes's Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the Sprint race in the F1 Miami Grand Prix, at Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, on Friday. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Mercedes's Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest polesitter in any format after lapping fastest in Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying on Friday.

The 18-year-old, preparing for only his sixth Grand Prix weekend, lapped with a best time of one minute 26.482 seconds to pip McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri by 0.045 seconds.

 

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) speaks to the media after taking pole during F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race qualifying

IMAGE: Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) speaks to the media after taking pole. Photograph: Peter Casey-Imagn Images/Reuters

McLaren's Lando Norris was third fastest with Red Bull's four-times World champion Max Verstappen completing the second row on the day he announced he had become a father for the first time.

"The last lap was mighty. I put everything together. I'm really happy to get the first pole," said a surprised Antonelli, who replaced seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in January.

Hamilton, winner of the first sprint race of the season in China from pole position for Ferrari, qualified seventh with teammate Charles Leclerc sixth. Mercedes' George Russell will line up ahead of them in fifth.

Only the top eight places in Saturday's 100km race score points.

Williams had Alex Albon qualify eighth with French rookie Isack Hadjar ninth for Racing Bulls and Fernando Alonso completing the top 10 for Aston Martin.

Piastri leads closest rival Norris by 10 points and will be chasing his third grand prix win in a row in Sunday's main event, with qualifying for that race taking place after the Saturday sprint.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
