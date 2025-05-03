PIX: De Bruyne strike earns Manchester City win over Wolves

IMAGE: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne sends the ball past Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa in the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Friday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Captain Kevin De Bruyne scored in his penultimate game at Etihad Stadium as Manchester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Friday to climb to third in the Premier League and boost their chances of Champions League qualification.

Pep Guardiola's men provisionally climbed one spot with 64 points after 35 games, two points ahead of fourth-placed Newcastle and four points ahead of both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, who all have a game in hand.

Wolves, who saw their remarkable run of six successive victories end, are 13th.

IMAGE: Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Jeremy Doku Action after scoring what turned out to be the only goal of the match. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Wolves had the better chances in a nervy first-half before City broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when Jeremy Doku cut the ball back sharply from the left-hand side to De Bruyne who side-footed it home past Jose Sa.

The stadium crowd rose to chant "Oh, Kevin De Bruyne!" in an emotional moment. The 33-year-old announced last month that he would leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, making Friday his second-last game at his home stadium in a sky-blue City shirt.

IMAGE: Kevin De Bruyne walks, who played his second-last game at his home stadium, walks off the pitch after being substituted. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

"I know I have one game left here but I just try to do my job like I've always done and I did that today, so I'm proud of what I'm doing and that's how it's supposed to be," the Belgian told Sky Sports.

De Bruyne, who has battled injuries the past two seasons, had expressed surprise that he had not been offered a contract extension by City, saying he still had plenty to give. Friday was another example.

"A lot of teammates have said that it's sad I have to go too but that's just how it goes sometimes in life and I think the way I'm performing and acting like a teammate ... I give everything and I want to win the game."

Asked about his future, De Bruyne said: "Unfortunately, I don't know yet, I think I showed that I can still play, otherwise I don't do what I do these last four or five weeks."

IMAGE: Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa in action with Manchester City's Manuel Akanji and Josko Gvardiol. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

De Bruyne's goal ended some nervous moments including an absolute sitter missed by Wolves in the first half when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde slid a square pass to Marshall Munetsi rather than take the shot, but his pass was just out of Munetsi's reach.

Nervous City fans had barely had a chance to catch their breath when Rayan Ait-Nouri had a double chance for the visitors, rifling his first off the post and then having his follow-up effort cleared off the line by Josko Gvardiol.

City stepped it up soon after and 20-year-old Nico O'Reilly unleashed a shot that was deflected just past the post.

Wolves, however, did not take their foot off the gas and Matheus Cunha hammered a shot off the upright early in the second half.