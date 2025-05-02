Bose, Guguloth clinch AIFF Player of the Year honours

IMAGE: Mohun Bagan Super Giant's captain Subhasish Bose capped off a remarkable season by emerging as the country's best male footballer. Photograph: Mohun Bagan Super Giant

India defender and Mohun Bagan Super Giant's ISL double-winning captain Subhasish Bose was on Friday named the country's Men's Player of the Year on the back of a memorable season, while East Bengal FC striker Soumya Guguloth won the honour in the women's section during the awards function hosted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Under Bose's leadership, Mohun Bagan SG completed a historic Indian Super League double, winning both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup.

After finishing the season as table toppers to win the ISL Shield with 56 points from 24 matches, they outclassed former champions Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the Cup final to complete the double, the only second team to do so in ISL history after Mumbai City FC in 2020-21 season.

Jamshedpur FC gaffer Khalid Jamil was named the Men's Coach of the Year for the second time in a row.

Sujata Kar was given the Women's Coach of the Year award for leading newly-promoted Sribhumi FC to a third-place finish in the Indian Women's League.

FC Goa's midfielder Brison Fernandas was named the Most Promising Men's Player of the Year, while 18-year-old defender Thoibisana Chanu of Sreebhumi FC won the Most Promising Women's Player of the Year award.

Mohun Bagan SG's Vishal Kaith won the award for the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year, while East Bengal's Panthoi Chanu won the honour in the the women's section for keeping the maximum number of clean sheets in the IWL.

In recognition of consistent officiating on the pitch and the touchline, Venkatesh R was named Male Referee of the Year, while Tekcham Ranjita Devi received the Female Referee of the Year honour.

Vairamuthu P was chosen as the Male Assistant Referee of the Year, while the Female Assistant Referee of the Year went to Riiohlang Dhar.