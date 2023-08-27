News
You've done the nation proud: PM Modi hails Indian athletes in Mann Ki Baat

Source: PTI
August 27, 2023 16:47 IST
IMAGE: Speaking on Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi hailed India’s record haul at the World University Games. Photograph: Stelios Misinas/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indian athletes' performance at the World University Games in Chengdu, saying they had done the nation proud by returning home with a record haul of 26 medals.

India won 11 gold, five silver and 10 bronze, the best ever performance by the country's sportspersons in WUG, which was held in the Chinese city from July 28-August 8.

Speaking on Mann Ki Baat, the PM said, "India displayed its best performance in the Games (WUG) this time. Our players won 26 medals in all, out of which 11 were gold medals. You will be pleased to know that even if we add all the medals won in all the World University Games that have been held since 1959, the number reaches only 18.

 

"In all these decades just 18 whereas this time our players won 26 medals... you have done the nation proud," said the PM, while also interacting with the athletes who competed at the games.

Interacting with Pragati, the compound archer who won a gold and silver medal at the WUG, Modi said, "You have made every countryman proud through your performance at the Games. How do you feel after achieving this huge success?"

Pragati said it was a proud moment for her, seeing the Indian flag being hoisted following her gold-medal performance.

"After settling for silver, I was determined to win gold and see the Tricolour flutter high. When we finally won gold, we all celebrated on the podium. I will cherish that moment forever.

"That feeling of winning the gold cannot be described in words," said Pragati, who in 2020 had suffered a brain haemorrhage as a 17 year old.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
