Kanhaiya Kumar attacked during campaigning in Delhi

Kanhaiya Kumar attacked during campaigning in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 17, 2024 22:52 IST
Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar was allegedly assaulted and attacked with ink on Friday by some people in the constituency.

IMAGE: Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar. Photograph: @kanhaiyakumar/X

The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as Kahnhaiya was coming out after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma.

According to a complaint by Sharma, "Some persons came and put garland around Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some persons threw ink on Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar and tried to assault him. When Smt. Chhaya Sharma tried to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her."

 

Kanhaiya in a statement said the attack was ordered by rival contender from the constituency Manoj Tiwari.

He said Tiwari, the sitting MP, is frustrated with his rising popularity and that is why he sent "goons" to attack him.

He said the public will give its answer to the violence with the vote on May 25.

Polling in the national capital will take place on May 25 in the sixth phase of election.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
