Home  » Sports » "Your churma reminded me..." PM to Neeraj's mother

"Your churma reminded me..." PM to Neeraj's mother

Source: PTI
October 02, 2024 21:03 IST
IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra alongside PM Modi following his landmark Gold medal at Tokyo. Photograph: Neeraj Chopra / X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's mother on Wednesday that the 'churma' prepared by her reminded him of his mother and turned him emotional.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to Saroj Devi, PM Modi said Chopra gave him the "delicious" churma when they met during a banquet hosted in the honour of visiting Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday.

It gave him a lot of happiness as the two-time Olympic medal-winner often spoke about her churma, he said.

 

"I could not stop myself from writing the letter to you after eating this. Brother Neeraj often spoke about this churma and I turned emotional after eating it," he said, adding that such "boundless" affection reminded him of his mother.

PM Modi said in the letter in Hindi that it was a coincidence that he received the "mother's offering" on the eve of Navratri. The 'churma' became his main meal before his fast, he said.

PM Modi observes fast during Navratri.

He said, "As the food prepared by you gives brother Neeraj the energy to win medals for the country, this churma will give me the strength to serve the country for the next nine days."

The prime minister assured her and all women that he will remain dedicated to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' with more commitment.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
