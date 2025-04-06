World Boxing Cup: Hitesh brings home gold!

India finish with a haul of six medals at World Boxing Cup.

IMAGE: Indian boxer Hitesh won gold in the 70kg final at the World Boxing Cup on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sports India/X

The Indian boxing contingent ended their campaign at the World Boxing Cup with an impressive haul of six medals, including a gold won by Hitesh, at Foz Do Iguacu in Brazil.

It's India's first-ever outing in an elite-level international meet organised by World Boxing.

Hitesh became the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup after his opponent Odel Kamara of England was injured and couldn't take to the ring in the 70kg final on Saturday.

Abhinash Jamwal, the other Indian boxer to reach the final in the 65kg category, gave his best against local favourite Yuri Reis but could not do enough to get a favourable verdict and bagged a silver medal.

Four Indians -- Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Manish Rathore (55kg), Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg) -- won bronze medals.

Hitesh credited the 10-day preparatory camp in Brazil for India's decent run in the tournament.

“The camp helped me learn a few tactical nuances that helped me a lot in the competition. This tournament has provided us fantastic exposure at the highest level and I am happy that I could grab the gold medal,” said Hitesh.

India had fielded a 10-member contingent at the World Boxing Cup, their first major international outing since the Paris Olympics.