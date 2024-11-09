News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » WTA Finals: Zheng's dream run continues, books final spot

WTA Finals: Zheng's dream run continues, books final spot

November 09, 2024 00:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Qinwen Zheng

IMAGE: China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates after winning her women's singles semi final match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

China's Zheng Qinwen overcame a battling Barbora Krejcikova in a 6-3, 7-5 semi-final win at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Friday.

Olympic gold medallist Zheng, making her WTA Finals debut, got off to a great start against the Czech eight seed, with an early break of serve to take a 3-0 lead.

Krejcikova managed to save three set points at 5-2 down, but Zheng went on to win the next game to love and take the first set with ease.

 

The second set looked to be going the same way, as again Zheng raced into a 3-0 lead, this time with two breaks of serve, but Krejcikova finally got into her groove, winning the next four games with two breaks of her own.

The next three games went with serve to leave the pair tied at 5-5 before Zheng managed to break again leaving her to serve for the match. Krejcikova held firm, saving the first match point, but Zheng finally got the job done.

In the final, seventh seed Zheng will meet either world number one Aryna Sabalenka or American Coco Gauff who play later on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Athiya and Rahul's Baby Joy!
Athiya and Rahul's Baby Joy!
Virat and Anushka's Cozy Dosa Date
Virat and Anushka's Cozy Dosa Date
'Kohli Will Turn Things Around'
'Kohli Will Turn Things Around'
People found their voice post Art 370 resolution: Omar
People found their voice post Art 370 resolution: Omar
1st T20 PIX: Samson slams century as India maul SA
1st T20 PIX: Samson slams century as India maul SA
I'm making the most of my form, says Samson
I'm making the most of my form, says Samson
1981 reference challenges CJI's authority: SC judge
1981 reference challenges CJI's authority: SC judge

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
NZ Debacle: BCCI's 6-hour meeting with Gambhir, Rohit
NZ Debacle: BCCI's 6-hour meeting with Gambhir, Rohit
I'm not done yet: PV Sindhu eyes LA 2028 Olympics
I'm not done yet: PV Sindhu eyes LA 2028 Olympics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances