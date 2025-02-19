HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » WTA bans spectator for 'fixated behaviour' towards Raducanu

WTA bans spectator for 'fixated behaviour' towards Raducanu

2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 19, 2025 13:01 IST

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu appeared to be in tears as she approached the umpire's chair during the first set of her second-round match with Karolina Muchova.

IMAGE: Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu appeared to be in tears as she approached the umpire's chair during the first set of her second-round match with Karolina Muchova. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it has banned a man who exhibited "fixated behaviour" towards Emma Raducanu after he was taken away by security personnel during the Briton's match at the Dubai Championship late on Tuesday.

Former US Open champion Raducanu appeared to be in tears as she approached the umpire's chair during the first set of her second-round match with Karolina Muchova.

 

The match was briefly halted after Raducanu spoke with the umpire, who quickly contacted tournament organisers.

The 22-year-old stood behind the official's chair as the spectator was escorted away.

When play resumed Raducanu fought back from 4-0 down to force a tie-break but ultimately fell 7-6(6), 6-4.

"On Monday Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behaviour," the WTA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected.

He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

"The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.

"We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Djokovic stunned by Berrettini in Qatar Open opener
Djokovic stunned by Berrettini in Qatar Open opener
Will India Pick 3 Spinners Vs Bangladesh?
Will India Pick 3 Spinners Vs Bangladesh?
PIX: Feyenoord knock out Milan; Bayern in last 16
PIX: Feyenoord knock out Milan; Bayern in last 16
Champions Trophy: 10 Must-Watch Players
Champions Trophy: 10 Must-Watch Players
PIX: Hamilton steps out in red at 10-team F1 launch
PIX: Hamilton steps out in red at 10-team F1 launch

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pepper Rasam: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Discover India's 8 Cutest, Smallest Airports

webstory image 3

Dip Dip Hooray! 9 Totally Scoopable Dip Recipes

VIDEOS

Maha Kumbh: Video shows crowd continuing to swell as gathering nears end1:28

Maha Kumbh: Video shows crowd continuing to swell as...

'Why are we giving dollar 21-million to India'- Trump on scrapping US aid to India8:35

'Why are we giving dollar 21-million to India'- Trump on...

Gujarat's Dhaj village sets example for sustainable rural development1:59

Gujarat's Dhaj village sets example for sustainable rural...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD