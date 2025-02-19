WTA bans spectator for 'fixated behaviour' towards Raducanu

IMAGE: Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu appeared to be in tears as she approached the umpire's chair during the first set of her second-round match with Karolina Muchova. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it has banned a man who exhibited "fixated behaviour" towards Emma Raducanu after he was taken away by security personnel during the Briton's match at the Dubai Championship late on Tuesday.

Former US Open champion Raducanu appeared to be in tears as she approached the umpire's chair during the first set of her second-round match with Karolina Muchova.

The match was briefly halted after Raducanu spoke with the umpire, who quickly contacted tournament organisers.

The 22-year-old stood behind the official's chair as the spectator was escorted away.

When play resumed Raducanu fought back from 4-0 down to force a tie-break but ultimately fell 7-6(6), 6-4.

"On Monday Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behaviour," the WTA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected.

He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

"The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.

"We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players."