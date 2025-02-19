Champions League PIX: Feyenoord knock out Milan; Bayern in last 16

A summary of Tuesday's action in the UEFA Champions League Knock-out Phase play-offs.

IMAGE: Julian Carranza (right) scores with a header to give Feyenoord the all-important goal against AC Milan in the Champions League Knock-out Phase Play-off second leg at San Siro, Milan, Italy, on Tuesday. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Feyenoord knocked AC Milan out of the Champions League as they recovered to draw 1-1 with a goal by Julian Carranza on Tuesday for a 2-1 aggregate play-off win to earn a place in the Champions League last 16, with the hosts having Theo Hernandez sent off.

Milan took less than a minute to level the tie on aggregate when Santiago Gimenez scored against his former club but the red card for Hernandez changed the game and Carranza netted a superb header in the 73rd to take the Dutch side through.

Feyenoord will meet either Inter Milan or Arsenal in the last 16, with their opponents to be decided in Friday's draw.

Milan went on the attack from the start. Gimenez won a corner in the opening seconds, gesturing to the home fans behind the goal to make more noise, and shortly afterwards the Mexican gave them plenty of reason to do just that.

From a short corner move, Christian Pulisic floated a pass towards the far post where Malick Thiaw placed a header back across goal and Gimenez nodded the ball over the line.

Gimenez, who only joined Milan from Feyenoord two weeks ago, looked almost apologetic but the San Siro crowd more than made up for his lack of celebration.

IMAGE: Santiago Gimenez scores with a header to put AC Milan ahead in the match. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Milan looked the more likely to take the overall lead before the break, with Gimenez playing in Joao Felix who put his effort over the bar.

Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther parried away another Felix shot and Hernandez could only hit the rebound into the side netting, while the visitors failed to get a shot on target in the opening half.

Kyle Walker tried his luck from just inside the area after the break but Wellenreuther got down to save as Milan continued to press for a second goal.

Feyenoord's chances received a massive boost six minutes into the second half, however, when Hernandez picked up a second booking for simulation, but the visitors continued to struggle to create any real opportunities.

Antoni Milambo sent a shot and then a header over the bar, but Feyenoord finally found the net with their first effort on target.

Hugo Bueno floated a delightful ball to the far post from outside the area and substitute Carranza rose unchallenged to power his header over keeper Mike Maignan.

Milan pushed for a goal to take the tie to extra time, with Thiaw getting a powerful header on target but the keeper was well positioned to smother the ball and Feyenoord held on.

Feyenoord defender Givairo Reed was shown a red card after the final whistle as tempers flared at the San Siro, which was the scene of the biggest ever result in the club's history.

In 1970, Feyenoord won the European Cup by beating Celtic after extra time at the stadium, having downed Milan 2-1 on aggregate in the second round and perhaps they will start to believe in a little Dutch destiny after their latest upset.

Bayern score last-gasp equaliser against Celtic to make last 16

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies scores in stoppage past Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies snatched a last-gasp equaliser against Celtic for a 1-1 draw to advance to the Champions League Round of 16 with a 3-2 aggregate win.

They will next face either Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid depending on Friday's draw.

Davies scored in stoppage time after former Bayern reserve player Nicolas Kuhn had given the Scots a shock lead in the 63rd minute in their bid to overturn a first leg deficit and win a first game in Germany in 16 attempts.

Having lost the first leg 2-1 in Glasgow, Celtic came agonisingly close to forcing extra time with a bold performance that had the hosts on the backfoot for much of the game.

With the Bavarians made to sweat from the start, Celtic's Kuehn saw a shot cleared on the line by Raphael Guerreiro in the 16th minute before Daizen Maeda narrowly missed connecting with an Arne Engels cross in front of goal a little later.

IMAGE: Nicolas Kuehn celebrates putting Celtic ahead in the match. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Bayern, who drew 0-0 at reigning German champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, had to wait until the stroke of half-time for their own opportunity, striker Harry Kane hitting the woodwork with a shot.

The England captain, who made little other impact and was also nursing a knock to the head from the Leverkusen game, was taken off at half-time. Bayern came close again seconds after the restart with Leon Goretzka failing to beat keeper Kasper Schmeichel in a one-on-one.

It was Celtic, however, who broke the deadlock with a deserved goal when Kuhn slotted home following two defensive errors by the hosts to put Brendan Rodgers' team in the driving seat.

Bayern upped the tempo and came close with Goretzka and Leroy Sane before Schmeichel pulled off another superb save to deny Joshua Kimmich.

The keeper did everything right to stop Goretzka's effort in front of goal in stoppage time but could do nothing when Davies tackled the ball over the line on the rebound for the equaliser that sent the Germans through to the knockout stage.