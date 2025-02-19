HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Djokovic stunned by Berrettini in Qatar Open opener

Djokovic stunned by Berrettini in Qatar Open opener

February 19, 2025 02:34 IST

World Mo. 6 Matteo Berrettini had lost all four of his previous matches against the Serbian.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the first round of the Qatar Open at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, in Doha, on Friday.

IMAGE: Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the first round of the Qatar Open at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, in Doha, on Friday. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Novak Djokovic was stunned 7-6(4), 6-2 by Matteo Berrettini in the Qatar Open first round on Tuesday as the Italian enjoyed his first win over the former world number one.

Berrettini played superbly to knock out the twice champion in one hour 35 minutes to secure his first victory against a top 10 opponent since January 2023.

 

"It's something that I've been looking to do," said former world number six Berrettini, who had lost all four of his previous matches against the Serbian.

"I played against him in the most important tournaments on tour, had the honour and the pleasure to play against him. I wish I could have won one of those matches as well."

Matteo Berrettini is congratulated by Novak Djokovic after the match.

IMAGE: Matteo Berrettini is congratulated by Novak Djokovic after the match. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

World number 35 Berrettini, voted the ATP's comeback player last year, faces Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the next round.

The 24-times Grand Slam winner Djokovic, aiming for a 100th ATP title, was playing his first singles match since retiring in the Australian Open semi-finals due to a hamstring injury.

The 37-year-old, who last week said he was "almost fully recovered", had not lost a first-round match since his 2022 Monte Carlo Masters defeat by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Djokovic will now turn his attention to the doubles event, pairing up with Spaniard Fernando Verdasco against Finn Harri Heliovaara and Britain's Henry Pattem in the quarter-finals.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
