Wrestling Federation of India to relocate office from Brij Bhushan's home

IMAGE: Wrestling Federation of India, led by president Sanjay Singh, has been functioning from its old address -- the long-time home of its former chief and five-time BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at 21, Ashoka Road. Photograph: Sanjay Singh/Instagram

Admitting that its operations were being conducted from the residence of former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday said this was a temporary arrangement and the body will move to its new office in Connaught Place early next month.



WFI, which was suspended by the Sports Ministry in December 2023, has been functioning from its old address -- the long-time home of its former chief and five-time BJP MP Singh at 21, Ashoka Road, despite an ongoing sexual harassment trial against him.



"We operated from a small Hari Nagar office and were looking for a better place but the uncertainty due to the government suspension delayed shifting to a full-fledged office," a source in WFI said.



"On Basant Panchami, we will move to the new office in CP (Connaught Place in New Delhi). All this confusion is due to suspension. Hopefully it will be lifted and we will be able to work freely."



The ministry had suspended WFI when it announced Nationals on the day the new office bearers were elected on December 21. According to rules, a 15-day notice was required to call a meeting and announce the decision.



But since only 10 days were left in the year, it was impossible to fulfil the 15-day notice regulation. A 15-day wait would have meant that wrestlers would lose one crucial year, so WFI immediately announced the Championship in Gonda, UP.



Singh faced charges of harassment, and intimidation, along with making "sexually coloured remarks," following months of protests in early 2023

by the country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who both have now joined Congress and the latter recently became an MLA."There is no strong base for WFI suspension. Just announcing the Nationals at a short period? Is that a strong enough reason? We are not being allowed to work properly."Even if we try, petitions are filed by those wrestlers who are done with their careers. They have nothing at stake now but they are harming the sport and upcoming wrestlers."We struggle to even send teams for international competitions," said another WFI official.UWW, the world governing body for wrestling, has now issued fresh threat to suspend India if the political interference in the affairs of the national federation does not end soon.UWW president Nenad Lalovic made it clear that they recognise only the Sanjay Singh-led Wrestling Federation of India, saying that WFI remains the sole interlocutor for them on all matters concerning the "sport of wrestling in India and its representation on the international level."He said categorically that WFI's autonomy must be upheld.The Delhi High Court had reinstated the ad-hoc panel following a petition filed by Satyawrat Kadiyan, which challenged the authority of the WFI in selecting Indian teams but the Indian Olympic Association refused to follow the order, saying it was not required.

".....as also mentioned in previous correspondences, suspension measures will be considered should the autonomy of your federation not be upheld fully and for the long term," Lalovic wrote to WFI on Thursday and also marked IOA in the mail.



Sports Minister Mansukh Mandivya had said that his ministry will review the WFI suspension. The announcement had come following a protest by a few wrestlers outside his home when their participation in the World Championship was blocked due to Kadiyan's petition.