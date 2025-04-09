HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shooting World Cup: Vijayveer wins India's fourth gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 09, 2025 18:06 IST

Vijayveer Sidhu

IMAGE: Vijayveer Sidhu claimed the gold medal in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Paris Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu won India's fourth gold medal at the ISSF World Cup after he emerged victorious in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event in Buenos Aires.

Vijayveer shot 29 in a thrilling but low-scoring final to get the better of experienced Italian Riccardo Mazzatti, who was left one short after the eight series of five rapid-fire shots each. Chinese teenager Yang Yuhao won bronze.

"I have played so many past finals with Gurpreet sir, Anish and others previously in the nationals, trials etc. and have performed well," Vijayveer said after the final on Tuesday.

"So today I told myself that I had to do what I do there. Which is that I have to feel that I own the place like I do in Delhi. Just do the same things, but more importantly feel the same way.

"I just wanted to control what I can control and it worked. I am happy that this gold was a barrier and now it has been broken down and this will help future Indian athletes also in this event," he added.

Vijayveer Sidhu

IMAGE: Vijayveer Sidhu won his first individual ISSF World Cup gold. Photograph: International Shooting Sport Federation/X

In blustery conditions, Mazzetti took an early lead, hitting 14 out of the first 20 targets with Sidhu trailing by one at that first elimination stage, which saw Seminikhin bowing out first.

The Indian had had a tough first series, scoring only one hit, but had responded with three solid fours, and then, a perfect five for his fifth series took him to the top and past Mazzetti by two.

 

The Italian came back with a five himself and tied with the Indian after the sixth series as both confirmed their medals. Meanwhile, the battle for bronze was between Yang and Chiryukin, which the former won via shoot-off.

Both Sidhu and Mazzetti could not be separated after the seventh series as well, as both scored four hits, relegating the 19-year-old Yang to bronze, despite him finishing with a perfect five.

With all to play for in the eighth, Mazzetti fired a three, but it was Sidhu's day and his riposte was a four and a first individual ISSF World Cup gold.

Earlier on Tuesday Suruchi Inder Singh had won a gold in the women's 10m air pistol event.

India now has a haul of six medals, including four gold.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
