Wrestlers, parents and coaches demand fair play at IOA HQ

Wrestlers, parents and coaches demand fair play at IOA HQ

Source: PTI
July 20, 2023 16:34 IST
Protest against Asian Games trials exemption reaches the IOA doors

Vinesh Phogat

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ANI Photo

Many junior wrestlers, their parents and coaches reached IOA headquarters here on Thursday, demanding withdrawal of exemption granted to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials, a day after similar protest was staged in Haryana's Hisar.

Around 150 people, including family members of the wrestlers, are seeking a meeting with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha and ad-hoc panel chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa.

 

"All we want is a meeting with IOA top brass. We will not accept any biased decision. This is wrong. We are here to request the panel to withdraw exemption granted to Bajrang and Vinesh," Vikas Bhardhwaj, the coach of promising Antim Panghal, told PTI.

The reigning U20 World Champion Panghal and U23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal had slammed the ad-hoc committee's decision as unjust and unfair and asserted that they are capable of beating Bajrang and Vinesh if they are pitted against them in the trials.

The duo were, however, not present at the IOA Bhawan.

The IOA ad hoc panel, led by Bajwa, had on Tuesday announced the criteria, saying trials will be held in all categories but they have already selected wrestlers in men's free style 65kg and women's 53kg weight class.

Panghal and Sujeet have also filed a petition at the Delhi Hight Court, demanding that a directive be issued to the IOA ad-hoc committee to quash the exemption granted to Bajrang and Vinesh. PTI PDS PDS

Source: PTI
