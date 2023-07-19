Yogeshwar slams exemption of Bajrang, Vinesh from trials

Yogeshwar slams trials exemption to Bajrang, Vinesh; says decision unfair and created confusion

IMAGE: Yogeshwar Dutt said decision unfair and created confusion. Photograph: Yogeshwar Dutt/Twitter

Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Wednesday came down heavily on the IOA-appointed ad-hoc panel's decision to hand exemptions to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games selection trials, saying that the "biased move" was not in the best interest of the sport.

IOA's ad-hoc panel on Tuesday handed direct Asian Games entries to Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg), who were at the forefront of the protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The junior wrestlers, especially the most-affected Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal, have also slammed the panel and dragged it to the court, demanding a fair trial

in all categories.

"There is nothing to celebrate and be happy about in wrestling in the last 6-7 months. We don't want wrestlers to hit roads again as wrestling has already been shamed a lot," London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar said in a twitter live video.

"Yesterday, the ad-hoc committee issued a letter stating the Asian Games selection trials will be held on July 22 and 23 in all 18 weight categories. But in 53kg and 65kg categories, the panel said the selection has been done even though it didn't disclose the names. It created a big confusion.

"The ad-hoc committee has confused the entire nation by not disclosing whom they selected. The entire wrestling fraternity is confused. You said the selection will be made according to the federation rules but it is not," he added.

Yogeshwar, who is also Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, claimed that national coach Jagmander Singh and women's national coach Virender Dahiya, who are part of the committee, have not been taken into confidence while handing over exemptions.

WFI rules allow the selection committee to pick past winners of Olympic/World Championship medals without trials, but only if that is recommended by the chief coach/foreign expert.

"I have spoken to Jagminder and women's national coach, who said they were against exemption from trials. Till chief coach or national coaches agrees, the selection is not complete. It was wrong decision not to take them into confidence," Yogeshwar said.

"Have you taken fitness test of those two selected? If you have to send team this way, you should have selected the whole team. Why have you given exemption in only these two weight categories?"

He particularly attacked ad-hoc panel chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Olympian wrestlers Gian Singh and Ashok Garg for unilaterally taking the decision, keeping national coaches in dark.

"All wrestlers are upset and confused. Gyan Singh, Ashok Garg, Bajwa ji please clear the air what is the basis of the trial and what is the basis of the exemption that you have given in two weight categories," Yogeshwar questioned.

"Why trials are being conducted in 53kg and 65kg when the winners will be stand-bys?"

Yogeshwar asked all the wrestlers to approach IOA and lodge their protest against such unfair decision.

"I would request IOA president PT Usha to please take a call and save wrestling.

This is a strange decision. There is no transparency in this decision. I have seen Antim's video, she was crying," he said.

"I would request others such as Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia to come forward and lodge protest against this unfair decision."

"I am with all the wrestlers. I won't think for a second if I have to sacrifice anything for justice. Don't lose hope, continue your fight, keep on training and whenever I am needed and I am with you all guys."

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

Decision to exempt Bajrang and Vinesh from trials is unfortunate, will hurt wrestling in country: Brij Bhushan

The decision to exempt Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games trials is "unfortunate" and will hurt wrestling in India, outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges by women grapplers, said on Wednesday.

IOA's ad-hoc panel on Tuesday handed direct Asian Games entries to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who were at the forefront of protest against Singh.

The junior wrestlers, especially the most-affected Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal, have also slammed the panel and dragged it to the court, demanding a fair trial in all categories.

Singh, who is also a BJP MP, said they had ended the practice of giving exemptions to wrestlers because they realised that it was hurting the juniors.

"I am pretty anguished since the ad-hoc panel took this decision. It will hurt the sport of wrestling in this country. A lot of people have worked hard to lift this sport. The athletes, their parents, the fans of the sport, all have worked hard," Singh told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"Today, wrestling is one sport where Olympic medal is considered guaranteed. And the decision that these wrestlers will go to a competition like Asian Games, is an unfortunate one."

Singh, who is out on an interim bail and not eligible to contest the upcoming WFI elections due to the Sports Code guidelines, feels the protest launched by six wrestler was motivated.

"When all this (protest) began (in January) I used to think why is it all happening? I had recited a poem back then (on social media)," he said and recited the poem again emphasising that he chose to side with the juniors and thus invited trouble for himself.

The 19-year-old Panghal along with several other wrestlers, their families and elders hit the streets in Hisar to protest against the ad-hoc panel's decision.

"I am remembering this poem again today because things are becoming crystal clear."

When countered that even under his tenure as President, the WFI had exempted Vinesh, Bajrang and others from trials for the 2018 Asian Games and that even during the 2022 CWG trials, the same wrestlers were given direct semifinal entries, he admitted it was a mistake.

"We did not send these wrestlers (to Commonwealth Games) directly, though we gave them direct semifinal berths. We realised later that perhaps it is not right and that's exactly why we discussed this issue at our Executive Committee, took advise of the coaches, studied the rules from other nations and passed the new rules in General Body Meeting that such exemptions will be not be given to any wrestler in any situation."

"I myself did not make this rule, unilaterally. It was widely discussed and then a decision was taken."

The WFI had passed the resolution on August 25 at its General Body Meeting in Rohtak, last year.

Singh chose not to speak when asked what he thinks of presence of Gian Singh and Ashok Garg as technical experts in the IOA ad-hoc panel.

"Now I would request you to let this go. How well these coaches are well-versed with modern-day wrestling is another topic. I don't talk to the media now but some issues were rankling me, so I spoke today (on exemption given to wrestlers)," he said.