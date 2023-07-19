News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » WFI elections finally set after series of postponements

WFI elections finally set after series of postponements

Source: PTI
July 19, 2023 19:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

WFI

IMAGE: Following the prolonged protest by the wrestlers, all eyes are on the WFI elections. Photograph: PTI

The much-awaited Wrestling Federation of India elections will be held on August 7 following a series of postponements, according to sources in the parent body.

The WFI elections were earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 11 but the Gauhati High Court had stayed the polls, following Assam Wrestling Association's (AWA) plea seeking right to participate in the poll process.

 

The state association had claimed that it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI with voting rights but it was denied recognition by the national federation despite its Executive Committee recommending the same on November 15, 2014.

The Gauhati High Court had stayed the polls on June 25, the last date to submit names for the electoral college.

The roadblock was cleared on Tuesday after the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed an order of the Gauhati High Court.

The WFI, before being suspended by the sports ministry, had set May 7 as the election date.

The sports ministry had ordered the WFI to suspend all its ongoing activities with immediate effect after the ministry decided to appoint an oversight committee to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by national body president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, after his meeting with protesting wrestlers, had said that the WFI elections will be held by June 30.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) then announced that elections will be held on July 4 but the returning officer had set July 6 as the new date.

However, after five disaffiliated state bodies staked claim for voting eligibility, the returning officer was forced to set July 11 as the fresh poll date before it got further delayed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I can't fight with anyone'
'I can't fight with anyone'
What's so special about Vinesh? Antim lashes out
What's so special about Vinesh? Antim lashes out
How will we fulfil our dreams? Sujeet slams exemption
How will we fulfil our dreams? Sujeet slams exemption
5 Lashkar-trained terror suspects held in Bengaluru
5 Lashkar-trained terror suspects held in Bengaluru
SC grants bail to Teesta, calls Guj HC order perverse
SC grants bail to Teesta, calls Guj HC order perverse
'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for Oppn alliance INDIA
'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for Oppn alliance INDIA
INDIA parties to now resolve regional differences
INDIA parties to now resolve regional differences

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Court battle erupts over Asian Games trials exemption

Court battle erupts over Asian Games trials exemption

Wrestlers protest against 'unfair trial exemption'

Wrestlers protest against 'unfair trial exemption'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances