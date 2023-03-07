Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets bail for father's last rites

IMAGE: Sushil Kumar has been in judicial custody since June 2, 2021. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

A Delhi court on Monday granted four-day interim bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, the main accused in the murder case of junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar, on humanitarian grounds for performing the last rites of his father.

Kumar has been in judicial custody since June 2, 2021.

“Keeping in view the fact that the father of the accused expired yesterday and his last rites are to be carried out today itself, on humanitarian grounds, the applicant or accused be released on interim bail from March 6 to March 9 only on furnishing personal bonds of the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount,” Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand said.

The judge further said that keeping in view the threat perception of the witnesses and also considering the safety and security of Kumar, at least two security personnel have to accompany him round the clock.

“The entire expenditure of deployment of security persons or policemen for keeping surveillance and security of the applicant shall be borne by his family members,” the court said.

The amount has to be deposited in advance with the concerned jail superintendent as per the prison rules, it said.

“Applicant is directed to surrender before the Jail Superintendent concerned after expiry of interim bail period i.e, on March 10,” the court said.

The other conditions for the interim relief include Kumar not threatening the prosecution witnesses, tampering with evidence or indulging in any crime and sharing his phone’s live location as and when required by the investigating officer (IO).

“In case it is prima facie brought to the notice of the court that the applicant is violating the said conditions, the interim bail granted to him shall be liable to be cancelled,” the court said.

"It said that a copy of its order should be sent to the concerned jail superintendent for “information and compliance”.

Kumar and others are accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends Jai Bhagwan and Bhagat in the parking lot of the city’s Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4, 2021, over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar later succumbed to injuries.