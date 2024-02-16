News
World TT Team C'ships: Ayhika stuns World No 1 Yingsha

World TT Team C'ships: Ayhika stuns World No 1 Yingsha

Source: PTI
February 16, 2024 11:02 IST
IMAGE: Ayhika Mukherjee, ranked 155, punched way above her weight to pull off a brilliant 3-1 win against World No 1 Sun Yingsha. Photograph: WTT/Instagram

Indian paddlers Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula stunned the world's top two players, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi, but it wasn't enough as the side went down 2-3 to defending champions China at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan on Friday.

 

Starting the proceedings for India, Ayhika, ranked 155, punched way above her weight to pull off a brilliant 12-10, 2-11, 13-11, 11-6 win against World No 1 Yingsha to give her team a 1-0 lead.

Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja pulled off a dominating win over second ranked Yidi, winning 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 13-11).

India's top-ranked player Manika Batra disappointed losing both her matches to world number four Wang Manyu (3-11, 8-11, 15-13, 7-11) and Yingsha (3-11, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11).

With the tie locked at 2-2, the 26-year-old Ayhika was unable to recreate the magic of her opening match and went down in straight games to Manyu 9-11, 11-13, 6-11.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

