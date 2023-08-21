News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » World badminton C'ships: Prannoy moves into second round

World badminton C'ships: Prannoy moves into second round

Source: PTI
August 21, 2023 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's HS Prannoy battled hard in the first game before easy win over Koljonen

IMAGE: India's HS Prannoy battled hard in the first game before toppling Finnish Kalle Koljonen to advance at the World Badminton Championships in Copenhagen on Monday.Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy progressed to the men's singles second round of the World Championships with a straight-game win over Finland's Kalle Koljonen in Copenhagen on Monday.

The World No 9 Prannoy, who reached the quarter-finals in the last two editions, saw off the left-handed Koljonen 24-22, 21-10 to extend his head-to-head count over the Finnish player to 3-0.

 

It was a tight battle in the opening game as Koljonen was quick to open up a 8-4 lead. But Prannoy reeled off seven straight points to grab a 11-8 lead at the break.

However, an exciting battle ensued after resumption with Koljonen eventually grabbing three game points after pushing one away from the forehand of his opponent.

A calm Prannoy, however, saved all three game points before hitting wide to once again hand over the advantage to his rival.

A backhand block at the net helped him to save another game point but he sprayed into net next as it was 22-21 in favour of the Finnish player.

However, Koljonen couldn't capitalise as he hit long and lost a net duel to gift the lead to the Indian, who converted with a brutal cross court smash.

The second game started on an equal footing with Prannoy marginally leading 6-5 at one stage. However, the Indian soon zoomed away to open up a six-point lead at the break with a straight smash.

The Indian kept moving ahead with Koljonen finding it hard to negotiate the angles and deceptions of Prannoy, who soon gained 12 match points after Koljonen hit wide.

Prannoy missed one at the net and Koljonen saved another one before the Indian shut the door with a straight smash.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Too much emphasis on No 4 slot, reckons Ganguly
Too much emphasis on No 4 slot, reckons Ganguly
Calm Gaikwad not bothered about hype around captaincy
Calm Gaikwad not bothered about hype around captaincy
'He is too good'
'He is too good'
'No doors are closed on anyone'
'No doors are closed on anyone'
PIX: Barca's young guns steal the show; Atletico held
PIX: Barca's young guns steal the show; Atletico held
Buying in index majors help Sensex, Nifty end in green
Buying in index majors help Sensex, Nifty end in green
Manipur panel flags loss of ID proof, compensation
Manipur panel flags loss of ID proof, compensation

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

'No doors are closed on anyone'

'No doors are closed on anyone'

Rahul, Shreyas back in Indian squad for Asia Cup

Rahul, Shreyas back in Indian squad for Asia Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances