Rahul, Shreyas back in Indian squad for Asia Cup

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were rehabilitating from their respective injuries at the NCA in Bengaluru. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India named their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup starting 30 August, with batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer making successful returns from injury, the BCCI announced on Monday.

Both the batters were rehabilitating from their respective injuries at the National Cricket Academy.

The squad also marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah to ODI cricket after a gap of more than one year. After proving his fitness in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah is set to test himself in the 50-over format heading into the World Cup.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Reserve travelling player: Sanju Samson