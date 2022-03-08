Sports Shorts: Woods's daughter to introduce him for Hall of Fame enshrinement

IMAGE: Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Erica Herman and his daughter Sam Alexis Woods during the Pro-Am PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, USA on December 19, 2021. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

Tiger Woods has chosen his daughter Sam to present him for enshrinement into the World Golf Hall of Fame at this week's induction ceremony in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, it was announced on Tuesday.

The eldest of Woods's two children, 14-year-old Sam will deliver a speech on Wednesday at PGA Tour headquarters during a ceremony that was postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Woods's storied career -- which is currently on hold as he continues to recover from serious leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash -- has played out in the public eye, his children have largely remained out of the spotlight.

Last December Woods competed with his son Charlie, who was 12 at the time, and finished in second place at a laid-back team event in Orlando, Florida, where Sam was also on hand to take in the action.

Born a day after Woods finished second at the US Open on Father's Day in 2007, Sam was at Augusta National for one of the most memorable moments of her father's career as she watched him win the 2019 Masters for his 15th career major title.

The victory, which left Woods three major wins shy of the all-time mark held by Jack Nicklaus, followed years of surgeries and personal problems that convinced many the best golfer of his generation was done.

Woods will be inducted alongside 11-time LPGA winner Susie Maxwell Berning, former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins, who broke barriers as one of the few female developers of golf courses in the sport's history.

The ceremony on the eve of the Players Championship will take place in Northeast Florida for the first time since 2013, with the most recent ceremonies held in California (2019), New York (2017) and Scotland (2015).

Mahi, Palak and 2 other Indians enter final at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships

Mahi Siwach, Palak Zambre and two more Indian junior girls registered sensational victories to enter the finals of the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.

Vini (50kg) and Yakshika (52kg) were the other two pugilists to make their way into the finals on the seventh day of the competition.

Beginning the day's proceedings for India, Mahi looked solid in her attack during the 46kg semifinal against Jordan's Sadeen Alramhi. Her powerful punches were enough to unsettle the local boxer as the referee stopped the contest in the third round.

Next in action, Palak was equally dominant during her 48kg semi-final bout as she outpunched Kazakhstan's Gaukhar Zarden by unanimous margin without breaking a sweat.

Vini and Yakshita kept the country's winning momentum going and marched into the finals with comfortable victories. While Vini (50kg) defeated Iraq's Dalya Al-Sammarraie by RSC verdict, Yakshika blanked Kazakhstan's Shakhnaz Tairzhanova 5-0.

Later tonight, defending champion Nikita Chand (60kg) and six more Indian junior girls will fight for a place in the final.

The Indian contingent has secured 21 medals in the junior section at the prestigious continental event where both the age groups of men and women -- youth and junior -- are being played together.

Among girls, 11 boxers have confirmed medals with semifinal berths while Nirjhara Bana (+80kg) will play directly in the final.

On the other hand, nine boxers have entered the last four stage in the junior boys' category.

On Monday night, country's youth men boxers Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Anand Yadav (54kg) marched into the semifinals with identical 5-0 wins in their respective quarterfinal bouts.

Last edition's silver medallist Vanshaj knocked out Iran's Mohammad Parsi to secure his second successive medal while Anand blanked Tajikistan's Buzurgmekhr Iksanov.

However, it was heartbreak for Ayush (57kg), Rudra Pratap Singh (60kg) and Anjani Kumar Mummana (67kg) who ended their campaigns with quarterfinal losses.

The tournament has been witnessing strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The final will be played on March 13 and 14.

Indian GM S L Narayanan wins Cattolica International Open chess tourney; Praggnanandhaa second

Indian Grandmaster S L Narayanan won the Grandiscacchi Cattolica International Open in Cattolica, Italy, on Tuesday while compatriot R Praggnanandhaa finished runner-up.

Narayanan and six others, including Praggnanandhaa, finished equal first on 6.5 points after nine rounds. However, Narayanan took the top spot on the basis of a better tie-break score.

The 24-year-old Indian GM, the top-seed, remained unbeaten through the nine rounds. He drew against Pier Luigi Basso (Italy) in the ninth and final round on Tuesday.

He posted four wins and secured five draws to score 6.5 points. The wins came against Italian Alex Dobboletta, compatriot Akshat Khamparia, Jobaova Baadur (Georgia) and Belarusian Sergei Azarov. Among his drawn games, one was against Praggnanandhaa.

Praggnanandhaa too finished with four wins and five draws. He scored wins over Sauat Nurgaliyev (Kazakhstan), Nikolas Wachinger (Germany), Dutchman Lucas Van Foreest and Meruert Kamalidenova (Kazakhstan). In the final round, Praggnanandhaa shared the point with Lorenzo Lodici of Italy.

India's Pranav Anand, an International Master, secured ninth spot with six points while another Indian Akshat Khamparia took the 11th place scoring the same number of points.