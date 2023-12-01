News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Woods 'mentally rusty' on return to PGA Tour

Woods 'mentally rusty' on return to PGA Tour

December 01, 2023 11:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tiger Woods carded a three-over-par 75 in the first round of the PGA Tour's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas

IMAGE: Tiger Woods carded a three-over-par 75 in the first round of the PGA Tour's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Photograph: PGA Tour/X

Tiger Woods said he felt "mentally rusty" on his return to competitive golf on Thursday after the 15-time major winner carded a three-over-par 75 in the first round of the PGA Tour's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

 

The former world number one has not played since April when he withdrew during the Masters due to injury before undergoing ankle surgery.

The 47-year-old has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash left him with a serious leg injury and while he said his body held up fine on Thursday the mental side of the game let him down.

"I felt like I was ready to compete and play," said Woods, who finished the day eight shots behind joint leaders Brian Harman and Tony Finau.

"I hit it solid most of the day. As I said, I just didn’t mentally do the things I normally would do and I need to do.

"Now I know mentally what I need to do better. Physically, I knew I was going to be OK. Mentally, I was really rusty and made a lot of errors in the mind that normally I don’t make."

Despite being "sore all over" Woods was looking forward to getting back on course for the second round of the tournament, which he hosts for the benefit of his charity.

"We’ve got some work to do tonight. Tomorrow, get back in the gym and activate and get ready for it," he said. "Hopefully I hit some better shots."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
I haven't signed anything yet: Rahul Dravid
I haven't signed anything yet: Rahul Dravid
Neeraj Chopra picks alternate career option!
Neeraj Chopra picks alternate career option!
I-League players approached to fix matches
I-League players approached to fix matches
Modiji Census Kab Hoga?
Modiji Census Kab Hoga?
The Song Udit Narayan Owes His Career To
The Song Udit Narayan Owes His Career To
'The real GDP was captured better'
'The real GDP was captured better'
When Ranveer Made Johnny Depp Smile
When Ranveer Made Johnny Depp Smile

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Debate rages on: Is Ronaldo better than Messi?

Debate rages on: Is Ronaldo better than Messi?

Indian Teams For South Africa: The Key Takeaways

Indian Teams For South Africa: The Key Takeaways

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances