I haven't signed anything yet: Rahul Dravid on contract duration

IMAGE: BCCI announced a contract extension for Rahul Dravid but the duration has still not been revealed. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Head coach Rahul Dravid on Thursday stated that he hasn't signed any papers regarding the length of his contract extension with Team India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the extension of contracts for head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India (Senior Men).

"The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," BCCI said in an official statement.

However, the official statement from BCCI didn't state the contract length of Dravid as well as the rest of the staff.

When quizzed about his contract length Dravid said, "It's announced officially, I haven't signed anything yet, let the papers come officially from the BCCI.".

Batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will continue their stint with Team India as BCCI also extended contracts of the support staff of Team India.

Dravid's second stint with Team India will be the tour of South Africa from December 10, which will have three ODIs and T20Is each and two Tests. The red-ball leg will start from December 26.

Following that will be a five-match Test series against England at home, before the ICC T20 World Cup in June in West Indies/USA.

Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri following a disappointing ICC T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, which saw India exit in the Super 12 stage. He was appointed for a two-year term, which ended with India's runners-up finish in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup at home.