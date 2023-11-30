News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra picks his alternate career option

Source: ANI
November 30, 2023 16:49 IST
IMAGE: In a fun-filled rapid fire round Neeraj Chopra opened up on several topics. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

If he hadn’t picked up javelin as a sport then what would world champions and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra choose as a career? In an exciting rapid India’s golden boy opened up on his alternate career options!

The star javelin thrower was in Bengaluru to speak at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Innovation Lab's Leaders Meet India.

He played a rapid-fire question game at the event.

On the first thing that comes to his mind when he sees Bengaluru, Neeraj said, "I have trained here in 2016-17, I remember it. It was really good."

 

Neeraj said that when it comes to playing cricket, he can do both batting and bowling well, though he prefers to do bhatta (throwing) style of bowling.

"I can bat well. I can also bowl some good bhatta (throw) balls if asked to," said Neeraj.

Neeraj said that his role model is javelin thrower Jan Zelezny, who has a world record in the discipline. He is a Czech Republic athlete who holds the record of the best throw in men's javelin throw with 98.48 metres. He also a world and Olympic champion.

Asked about his favourite sports movie, Neeraj replied, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag". The movie is based on life of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh and was released in 2013.

On what he would have been if not a sportsperson, Neeraj said, "I like Photography a lot. I like to take pictures wherever I go."

On being asked to name the most stylish cricketers, Neeraj said, "Shreyas Iyer, he likes clothes and sneakers a lot. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are also stylish."

This year has been a memorable one for Neeraj.

Neeraj lived up to expectations to win gold at the Asian Games, his compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena took home a silver medal as Indian athletes put up a power-packed performance at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium on October 4. Neeraj defended his title and scripted history at the continental event.

